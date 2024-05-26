Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thread and HOO BOY

Of all the Democrats who have zero business lecturing anyone else about 'transgressions,' Sheldon Whitehouse has less than zero business lecturing anyone else on transgressions. This guy knows he's Sheldon Whitehouse, yes?

You know, a man who even in modern times belongs to a whites-only club?

Not a good look, Sheldon.

When a Supreme Court justice is caught flying MAGA battle flags at his houses, it’s a pretty dazzling transgression. 🧵 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Oh goodie, a thread from Sheldon Whitehouse ... said literally on one ever.

But not a solitary one. It is worsened by the billionaire-funded gifts program for Thomas and Alito that rewards them with Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Once so many Democrats became millionaires they had to start whining about billionaires.

Let's hear it for our public servants! *eye roll*

It is worsened by secrecy in not disclosing these extravagant gifts, and by warping laws and rules to protect that secrecy, and very possibly by tax law violations around those gifts. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

And Sheldon knows all about dark money.

It is worsened by Alito offering his opinion denying Congress’s right to examine these gifts, in an “interview” with the lawyer defending his buddy and fixer Leonard Leo in our investigation about Alito’s gifts. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

They so badly want to discredit SCOTUS for daring to adhere to the Constitution.

It is worsened when the pretense of legitimacy puts Alito and Thomas on cases from which they should have been recused or offered legitimate, official explanations. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Remember that time Sotomayor refused to recuse herself from a case involving her publisher? We do.

It is worsened by their adherence to instruction delivered to them by the billionaires via front groups that file “amicus” briefs at the Court in coordinated flotillas, without disclosing their connections. The pattern is stunning. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

You know what's really stunning? Anyone belonging to a whites-only club in 2024.

It’s worsened when the billionaires behind the gifts and flotillas are the billionaires who orchestrated putting these justices on the Court, using more front groups and gobs of dark money and their spidery organizer Leonard Leo. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Democrats love to project.

It is worsened by omertà from all their colleagues, and utter administrative failure to rein in the rogue justices, virtually no matter what. Impunity breeds arrogance and corruption. Silence becomes complicity. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Rogue justices.

Heh.

ROGUE JUSTICES ... that sounds like a new show on Fox.

And it is dramatically worsened when the Court, uniquely in the land, allows no inquiry or investigation about what the facts are, so that these justices can just call themselves safe on base when it’s plain to all that they are out, out, out. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

Blah blah blah blah.

No facts; no justice. Just fog and tap dance. Enough. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 24, 2024

No facts no justice ... huh.

Sit down, Sheldon.

