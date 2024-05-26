Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thr...
Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by...
And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take...
Cue ANOTHER Meltdown! Harrison Butker Gives His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger and...
Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How...
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park...
Jesse Kelly Reminds Twitter of the Meaning of Memorial Day and the Replies...
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years...
VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not...
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is...
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership

'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on May 26, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Well well well, whoda thunk it? The more we see from Trump's trial the more obvious it is this has been political from the get-go. Oh, we know you know that we know that you know this and have known it from the beginning, but they USED to at least try and make it seem like it was about justice.

Advertisement

Not anymore.

Heck, why bother, right?

Greta Van Susteren called out the JUDGE:

Judge has been wrong a lot.

Just sayin'.

Greta backed up her post with a pretty big receipt:

In other words ... 

... so desperately want to convict Trump, they are willing to break the law to do so.

Yup.

Justice, schmustice.

This is Biden's America.

Sadly, it's all too believable.

Orange man bad?

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

The entire point of this whole mess is to help Biden.

They know it. We know it. They know we know it, and they don't care.

Good times.

======================================================================

Related:

Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)

And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take the Democratic Party APART

'NO Regrets!' Harrison Butker Just Gave Every Single One of His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL

OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)

======================================================================

Tags: GRETA VAN SUSTEREN TRIAL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
And BOOM: Sean Lennon Just Needs One Very Simple Question to Completely Take the Democratic Party APART
Sam J.
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)
Sam J.
Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)
Sam J.
Cue ANOTHER Meltdown! Harrison Butker Gives His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement