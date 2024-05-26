'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge

Well well well, whoda thunk it? The more we see from Trump's trial the more obvious it is this has been political from the get-go. Oh, we know you know that we know that you know this and have known it from the beginning, but they USED to at least try and make it seem like it was about justice.

Not anymore.

Heck, why bother, right?

Greta Van Susteren called out the JUDGE:

This is wrong-jury must be unanimous on every element (it can’t be 4 believe one predicate and 8 believe another); judge is wrong pic.twitter.com/E74nbBEmKR — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 25, 2024

Judge has been wrong a lot.

Just sayin'.

Greta backed up her post with a pretty big receipt:

Here is Supreme Court case on unanimity https://t.co/XYhalXJSYD pic.twitter.com/MIcPxZosOQ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 25, 2024

In other words ...

The judge in the Trump case may be inserting 'reversible error' into the jury charge.



They so desperately want to convict Trump, they are willing to break the law to do so. https://t.co/leyL0rJ9Hd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 26, 2024

... so desperately want to convict Trump, they are willing to break the law to do so.

Yup.

We no longer have a justice system. — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) May 26, 2024

Justice, schmustice.

This is Biden's America.

This is proof that Merchan is fixated on convicting Trump even if it means rigging the jury rules. Unbelievable! — RedSword (@RedSword666) May 25, 2024

Sadly, it's all too believable.

What kind of incompetent clown is this judge? The burden of proof is Crim Law 101. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) May 26, 2024

Orange man bad?

This disgraceful "judge" wants a "conviction" that will last thru the election, only to be successfully overturned on appeal AFTER the election, because even he knows his rulings are in error & unlawful.



They just want to tarnish President @realDonaldTrump with a bogus verdict. pic.twitter.com/gRZwcOi9Ra — Susan Kennedy 🇺🇸💕✝️📖 (@USABookClub) May 25, 2024

The entire point of this whole mess is to help Biden.

They know it. We know it. They know we know it, and they don't care.

Good times.

======================================================================

======================================================================