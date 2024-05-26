Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)

We get it, Rashida Tlaib is gonna Rashida Tlaib but holy cow, you guys. This is bad enough when we're not seeing a rise in antisemitism all across out country so when we are seeing it? Yikes.

Is she tone-deaf? Unable to read a room (country)? Or is she just really that evil?

Maybe all three.

Watch:

Earlier today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was a "surprise guest" at the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit, Michigan.



"You are an enabler President Biden."



"But we aren't going to forget in November are we?" pic.twitter.com/OwZmDCYwKs — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 26, 2024

Biden tried pandering to these people.

Clearly, it didn't work.

A good portion of Tlaib's speech concerned the encampments on college campuses.



"You know when my colleagues are outraged, they're outraged over the protests on college campuses in our country."



Tlaib thinks if Congress gets their way, they will "silence the universities here… pic.twitter.com/1TIHGFhqo2 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 26, 2024

His post continues:

Tlaib thinks if Congress gets their way, they will "silence the universities here at home." Tlaib discusses visiting the Wayne State University encampment. Tlaib is Wayne State Alum and discusses how her alma mater has been trying to divest from Israel for years. She doesn't understand why colleges are invested in "weapons and war in the first place." She feels universities are sending militarized police after their students. Tlaib concludes by mentioning how these attacks and smears will be remembered in November.

If nothing else, this broad is mental.

Near the end of her speech, she brought up the time the House voted to censure her. Tlaib states, "They can censure me but they can't censure all of you." This really got the crowd going which she had in a fever pitch and she finished up her speech.



"We had to demand it in our… pic.twitter.com/q30CodXOwQ — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 26, 2024

His post continues:

"We had to demand it in our country. We had to march. We had to boycott. We had to do civil disobedience. We had to make sure that we moved our country to say, 'Civil Right Act Now. Black Lives Matter Now. End the War Now.' We're going to march and we're going to move Congress and we're going to the White House because they have no other option. We're not going anywhere."

Time to vote this crazy person out of office, Michigan. Seriously.

But but but ... pine tree flag!

This is Rashida Tlaib speaking at a conference funded by a designated terrorist group.



The NYTs has a crack team of reporters currently on it.



Wait, my bad. They are investigating a pine tree flag.



pic.twitter.com/R3OEh9skX9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2024

OMG, NOT THE PINE TREE FLAAAAG! THE HORROR!

Who is “we” that she’s talking about? — TemarSawy44 (@SawyerWilliemae) May 26, 2024

Terrorists?

Just spitballin'.

