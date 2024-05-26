'NO Regrets!' Harrison Butker Just Gave Every Single One of His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger

In his first public remarks after enraging every single Lefty (and sadly, even a few Righties) about his faith and the fact that women should be able to choose to be wives and mothers, Harrison Butker made it quite clear that he has zero regrets about sharing his faith.

As we said in the headline, he gave his haters the proverbial middle finger ... that is if he weren't a Christian and therefore unlikely to flip anyone off ... but still.

The AP sounds fussy about his having no regrets:

Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech https://t.co/b3gowrwwPa — The Associated Press (@AP) May 26, 2024

They so badly wanted him scolded, beaten down, and even canceled. You can tell.

From the AP:

“It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe,”. “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.” The 28-year-old said he values his religion more than football. “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all,” he said. The NFL has distanced itself from Butker’s comments. The league said the comments and “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

The NFL does not believe women should be moms and wives if they so choose. Huh. They also seem to take issue with Catholicism ...

We're starting to think the NFL doesn't really know their own demographic these days.

The Daily Wire shared his speech:

BREAKING: In first public remarks since his commencement speech sparked a liberal meltdown, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes very clear he’s not backing down from his faith. @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/q3Vh0KpvTg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 25, 2024

Liberal meltddown.

And it has been glorious.

Nor should he. — Michael Winter (@Winterborn123) May 26, 2024

Good for him. He didn’t say anything wrong. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 26, 2024

Why would anyone regret speaking up for the values that made him, his wife, his family, and his children happy and successful?

Why regret publicly reminding people of the values that built western civilization? — ProfessorPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) May 26, 2024

The AP still doesn't get it.

Is like that when you tell the truth..... something very unfamiliar to the associated press 😂🖕 — DysUtopian Dreams (@Tabula_Rasa_00) May 26, 2024

Awww, there it is. Now it makes sense.

He shouldn’t. Libs are a bunch of babies. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 26, 2024

Accurate AND even more accurate.

