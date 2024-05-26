Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How...
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park...
Jesse Kelly Reminds Twitter of the Meaning of Memorial Day and the Replies...
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years...
VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not...
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is...
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Biden-Harris HQ Still Claiming President Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
The Best Vacation Plan is Staying Put Here in the United States Where...
NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden
WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time

'NO Regrets!' Harrison Butker Just Gave Every Single One of His Haters the Proverbial Middle Finger

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on May 26, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

In his first public remarks after enraging every single Lefty (and sadly, even a few Righties) about his faith and the fact that women should be able to choose to be wives and mothers, Harrison Butker made it quite clear that he has zero regrets about sharing his faith.

Advertisement

As we said in the headline, he gave his haters the proverbial middle finger ... that is if he weren't a Christian and therefore unlikely to flip anyone off ... but still.

The AP sounds fussy about his having no regrets:

They so badly wanted him scolded, beaten down, and even canceled. You can tell.

From the AP: 

“It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe,”. 

“At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.” 

The 28-year-old said he values his religion more than football. “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all,” he said. 

The NFL has distanced itself from Butker’s comments. The league said the comments and “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

The NFL does not believe women should be moms and wives if they so choose. Huh. They also seem to take issue with Catholicism ... 

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're starting to think the NFL doesn't really know their own demographic these days.

The Daily Wire shared his speech:

Liberal meltddown.

And it has been glorious.

The AP still doesn't get it.

Awww, there it is. Now it makes sense.

Advertisement

Accurate AND even more accurate.

======================================================================

Related:

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL

OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)

WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But THIS Groceries Post is a DOOZY

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG

With LAME Football Dunks on Harrison Butker Like THIS Maybe Rachel Bitecofer IS Better Off in the Kitchen

======================================================================

Tags: CATHOLIC NFL HARRISON BUTKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL
Sam J.
OMG, They Went THERE! WATCH Lizzo Flip Out in Real-Time as South Park HILARIOUSLY Roasts Her (Video)
Sam J.
Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed
ArtistAngie
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is a Terrorist Org
Brett T.
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
FuzzyChimp
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement