Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG

Wow, this Rick Lenzie guy is a real charmer.

And you lucky ladies on the Left, he's all yours!

We have AOC. They have Dog the Bounty Hunter. pic.twitter.com/Woc1REFOAI — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) May 18, 2024

Because that's what's important about women, how they look.

Wow. Again.

Here's another winner Leftist ladies can have:

Sheesh, after all of these years being told it's the Right who hates women it certainly looks like it's the Left who has officially filled that role. Guess we shouldn't be surprised when so many of them are actively working to replace women with mediocre, mentally-ill, butt-ugly men who think they're women.

Still.

Wow, I had no idea that US congress was a beauty contest. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) May 18, 2024

Bragging about being aligned with a rabid Anti-Semite — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 18, 2024

But she's pretty so it's ok.

Don't leftists always say you shouldn't comment on a woman's looks? That's misogyny, sexist.. 🙄😊 — Stephen Kloscak 🇺🇸 ⚾ 💪🏻 (@stevekloscak) May 18, 2024

Nah, they've always been misogynist and sexist, they just stopped hiding it once they decided to start erasing women to appease mentally jacked-up fugly men.

Wait, was that too mean? If so, we'll apologize for it ... later.

And we all have 35 trillion dollars of debt our kids, our grandkids and our great grandkids are going to have to pay for, because Congress has turned into an episode of mean girls. If you're not equally as embarrassed by AOC and the Hamas caucus, as we are of Marjorie Taylor… — Matthew Waite (@Matthew24081726) May 18, 2024

*cough cough*

You think you’re being clever. What you’re actually doing is being a shallow pervert. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 18, 2024

Shallow pervert.

That works.

You’re so feminist — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 19, 2024

See the 'shallow pervert' post up there.

Heh.

