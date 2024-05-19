BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION

James Woods has finally figured out the best way to 'watch' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she rants or rambles about something she has no idea about. And since she knows so little about so many things, this advice from the Oscar-award winning actor is priceless.

Advertisement

Write it down.

This is so much fun to watch with the sound off. The gestures are classic.



With the sound on, you'll just get a mild headache... #TheNitwitPontificates pic.twitter.com/lhf0ccDWH7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2024

See? Although we will say we disagree with Woods here just a bit. When we listen to AOC we get a headache, and it isn't mild.

Otherwise, *CHEF'S KISS*.

This level of cringe really should open up a space-time continuum somewhere, yes?

It’s unwatchable even that way. So much arrogance and sanctimony. — Truthoverchaos (@Truthoverchaos) May 18, 2024

Watching stupid people can be annoying.

Watching stupid people who think they're smart? Unwatchable.

What in the hell is this pic.twitter.com/M1x5OCnHom — Jayroo (@jayroo69) May 18, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

How does bringing them all here to the USA solve climate change hoax — Mika (@Mika02265381) May 18, 2024

*it doesn't*

I can’t even watch with the sound off! I get a migraine — Shelly (@MMMM68Shelly) May 18, 2024

Girl, same.

She cried against a chain link fence in a car park for a photo op



Very strange individual — The P.O.D (@THE_P_O_D) May 18, 2024

She's an actress who auditioned for her 'role'.

The nominees for best supporting actress in a weeping, embarrassing, role are ...

======================================================================

Related:

And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison Butker's Speech (Watch)

Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK

FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words

So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

======================================================================