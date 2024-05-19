And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison...
BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on May 19, 2024

James Woods has finally figured out the best way to 'watch' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she rants or rambles about something she has no idea about. And since she knows so little about so many things, this advice from the Oscar-award winning actor is priceless.

Write it down.

See? Although we will say we disagree with Woods here just a bit. When we listen to AOC we get a headache, and it isn't mild.

Otherwise, *CHEF'S KISS*.

This level of cringe really should open up a space-time continuum somewhere, yes?

Watching stupid people can be annoying.

Watching stupid people who think they're smart? Unwatchable.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

*it doesn't*

Girl, same.

Sam J.
She's an actress who auditioned for her 'role'.

The nominees for best supporting actress in a weeping, embarrassing, role are ... 

