BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION

James Woods has finally figured out the best way to 'watch' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she rants or rambles about something she has no idea about. And since she knows so little about so many things, this advice from the Oscar-award winning actor is priceless.
Write it down.
This is so much fun to watch with the sound off. The gestures are classic.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2024
With the sound on, you'll just get a mild headache... #TheNitwitPontificates pic.twitter.com/lhf0ccDWH7
See? Although we will say we disagree with Woods here just a bit. When we listen to AOC we get a headache, and it isn't mild.
Otherwise, *CHEF'S KISS*.
She is BEYOND CRINGE👇https://t.co/NPKt998rg9— AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) May 18, 2024
This level of cringe really should open up a space-time continuum somewhere, yes?
It’s unwatchable even that way. So much arrogance and sanctimony.— Truthoverchaos (@Truthoverchaos) May 18, 2024
Watching stupid people can be annoying.
Watching stupid people who think they're smart? Unwatchable.
What in the hell is this pic.twitter.com/M1x5OCnHom— Jayroo (@jayroo69) May 18, 2024
Don't look at us, man, we just work here.
How does bringing them all here to the USA solve climate change hoax— Mika (@Mika02265381) May 18, 2024
*it doesn't*
I can’t even watch with the sound off! I get a migraine— Shelly (@MMMM68Shelly) May 18, 2024
Girl, same.
She cried against a chain link fence in a car park for a photo op— The P.O.D (@THE_P_O_D) May 18, 2024
Very strange individual
She's an actress who auditioned for her 'role'.
May 18, 2024
The nominees for best supporting actress in a weeping, embarrassing, role are ...
