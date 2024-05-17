FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

We've started losing count of the virtue-signaling a-holes responding to Harrison Butker's speech without actually having listened to or reading it. You can tell who is taking their talking points, tweets/posts, etc. from the media ...

Like Robert Griffin III:

Women can be badass CEOs.

Women can be badass Doctors.

Women can be badass Lawyers.

Women can be badass Moms.

Women can do whatever they want.

It’s their right to choose what they will be. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 16, 2024

Yes, of course. Butker didn't say they couldn't. He just also reminded women they have a choice, and that being a mother or a wife is not weak or lazy or stupid. And if Bob had bothered to listen to the speech, or read it, he'd know that.

But like so many others, he is just relying on what idiotic talking heads are saying Butker said.

It's actually rather embarrassing.

These types of tweets are so embarrassing, Robert. It shows no level of thought, just blindly following what others have said. Of course they can be all of those things. By typing this out, you're implying they can't & that just makes you silly and emotionally weak. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) May 16, 2024

He didn't say any of those things.



I ask you, @RGIII, is it more important to you that you have a job at ESPN than the fact that you're a father? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 16, 2024

May want to listen to what he actually said. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 16, 2024

Yup.

Women can also be unemployed, just like you. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 17, 2024

Ouch.

RG you are so off the mark here. Watch the video then check yourself.

You are a proclaiming Christian are you not?

You do this for God’s Glory.

You are a witness to God‘s Grace.

Represent HIM properly.

I am very disappointed. I can only imagine how disappointed Jesus is. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 17, 2024

Good to see you agree with Harrison Butker. Bad on you for not knowing that. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) May 17, 2024

Exactly.

