FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

We've started losing count of the virtue-signaling a-holes responding to Harrison Butker's speech without actually having listened to or reading it. You can tell who is taking their talking points, tweets/posts, etc. from the media ...
Like Robert Griffin III:
Women can be badass CEOs.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 16, 2024
Women can be badass Doctors.
Women can be badass Lawyers.
Women can be badass Moms.
Women can do whatever they want.
It’s their right to choose what they will be.
Yes, of course. Butker didn't say they couldn't. He just also reminded women they have a choice, and that being a mother or a wife is not weak or lazy or stupid. And if Bob had bothered to listen to the speech, or read it, he'd know that.
But like so many others, he is just relying on what idiotic talking heads are saying Butker said.
It's actually rather embarrassing.
These types of tweets are so embarrassing, Robert. It shows no level of thought, just blindly following what others have said. Of course they can be all of those things. By typing this out, you're implying they can't & that just makes you silly and emotionally weak.— Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) May 16, 2024
He didn't say any of those things.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 16, 2024
I ask you, @RGIII, is it more important to you that you have a job at ESPN than the fact that you're a father?
May want to listen to what he actually said.— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 16, 2024
Yup.
Women can also be unemployed, just like you.— JWF (@JammieWF) May 17, 2024
Ouch.
RG you are so off the mark here. Watch the video then check yourself.— NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 17, 2024
You are a proclaiming Christian are you not?
You do this for God’s Glory.
You are a witness to God‘s Grace.
Represent HIM properly.
I am very disappointed. I can only imagine how disappointed Jesus is.
Recommended
Good to see you agree with Harrison Butker. Bad on you for not knowing that.— Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) May 17, 2024
Exactly.
======================================================================
Related:
Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words
So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights
Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member