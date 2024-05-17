David Hogg Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History Book One of the...
FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on May 17, 2024
Meme

We've started losing count of the virtue-signaling a-holes responding to Harrison Butker's speech without actually having listened to or reading it. You can tell who is taking their talking points, tweets/posts, etc. from the media ...

Like Robert Griffin III:

Yes, of course. Butker didn't say they couldn't. He just also reminded women they have a choice, and that being a mother or a wife is not weak or lazy or stupid. And if Bob had bothered to listen to the speech, or read it, he'd know that.

But like so many others, he is just relying on what idiotic talking heads are saying Butker said.

It's actually rather embarrassing.

Yup.

Ouch.

Exactly.

======================================================================

======================================================================

