AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Doxxing Harrison Butker and DAAAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on May 17, 2024
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, the OFFICIAL account for Kansas City doxxed Harrison Butker, giving millions of people the ability to find the Chief's kicker and his family. They did this because Butker spoke about family roles during a commencement speech at a Catholic college.

Yeah, these people suck.

Welp, sounds like this was not only unethical (and freakin' evil), but it may have been illegal as well.

And ... here ... we ... go:

His post continues:

"It has been reported that the city of Kansas City has retaliated against a well-respected local resident and member of the Kansas City Chiefs after he spoke about his religious views."

"Your office's X account likely publicly released residential location information on a private citizen, Harrison Butker, in an attempt to retaliate against him for expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs at a religious college's commencement ceremony-to an audience that largely shares his views."

"Use of government social media to retaliate against an individual based on their religious beliefs amounts to discriminatory behavior that is not tolerated under our Constitution or Missouri statute."

This is gonna be GOOD.

Fair question.

Huzzah.

We'll keep an eye on this ... stay tuned!

