AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Doxxing Harrison Butker and DAAAMN

As Twitchy readers know, the OFFICIAL account for Kansas City doxxed Harrison Butker, giving millions of people the ability to find the Chief's kicker and his family. They did this because Butker spoke about family roles during a commencement speech at a Catholic college.

Yeah, these people suck.

Welp, sounds like this was not only unethical (and freakin' evil), but it may have been illegal as well.

And ... here ... we ... go:

JUST IN: @AGAndrewBailey has issued notice to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas that his administration is being investigated for violating the rights of KC Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.



"It has been reported that the city of Kansas City has retaliated against a well-respected… pic.twitter.com/PC7KkAhf68 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 17, 2024

His post continues:

"It has been reported that the city of Kansas City has retaliated against a well-respected local resident and member of the Kansas City Chiefs after he spoke about his religious views." "Your office's X account likely publicly released residential location information on a private citizen, Harrison Butker, in an attempt to retaliate against him for expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs at a religious college's commencement ceremony-to an audience that largely shares his views." "Use of government social media to retaliate against an individual based on their religious beliefs amounts to discriminatory behavior that is not tolerated under our Constitution or Missouri statute."

This is gonna be GOOD.

Hey Elon Musk! The city of Kansas City has broken multiple .@x violations including doxing and harrasment of NFL football player Harrison Butker. Why hasn't the X account of Kansas City and all involved been suspensed even if temporarily? Many accounts have been suspended on X… pic.twitter.com/VahjluZqev — P0𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) May 17, 2024

Fair question.

The KC mayor is corrupt, dig a little deeper into his administration and dysfunctional family.. He is bought and paid for just like he now he handed over an address.. — Amy Stonestreet (@alstonestreet17) May 17, 2024

Huzzah.

We'll keep an eye on this ... stay tuned!

