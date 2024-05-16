MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Warns That a Trump Presidency Would Worsen Inflation and Crash...
EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest of Them All

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on May 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Sounds like out of all the privileged, spoiled, elitist brats protesting for Hamas across the country, Princeton has had the worst go of it. And when you see their woes laid out like this in one epic and hilarious thread?

Grab the corn.

Trust us.

Here we go:

So not an original thinker in the group.

Color us shocked.

...

HAAAAAAAAAAA

...

HAAAAAAAAAAA again.

Womp womp womp.

Oopsies.

Awww yes, the infamous hunger strike.

No tents?! The horror.

Legit LOL about the Blair Witch Project clips dig.

How dare Princeton not care about them starving themselves for a bunch of terrorists!

A whole 24 hours.

Wow.

It's not really a hunger strike when you do it in shifts. That's called having meals for the day ... 

They. Got. NOTHING!

But no one came.

They all got hungry.

Priorities.

Sorry, Hamas.

*snort*

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

