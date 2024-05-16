EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest of Them All

Sounds like out of all the privileged, spoiled, elitist brats protesting for Hamas across the country, Princeton has had the worst go of it. And when you see their woes laid out like this in one epic and hilarious thread?

Grab the corn.

Trust us.

The Princeton protestors have to be some of saddest/funniest of all.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/lUsO3ks6sx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Here we go:

First, they leaked documents (adapted from Columbia) outlining their plans and strategy before they even started:https://t.co/DeX5R5yJiB — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

So not an original thinker in the group.

Color us shocked.

Then they set up an encampment… pic.twitter.com/tbUZDg9FUv — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

...

…only to take it down five minutes later after being threatened with arrest:pic.twitter.com/UmYKf2oeXW — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAA

Next they occupied Clio Hall with faculty members…pic.twitter.com/WWphJhiBEg — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

...

But the faculty members left before getting arrested and at least one later called herself a “non-participant observer”:pic.twitter.com/nfFE9Mcopk — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAA again.

The students were immediately arrested:https://t.co/lotzNuytnq — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Womp womp womp.

In the aftermath, they shut down the “Black Princeton” group chat after messages were leaked to @abigailandwords and on Reddit:https://t.co/ywHXcrcl0X https://t.co/mp7pZZuvKy — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Oopsies.

As the encampment continued, they began a hunger strike: pic.twitter.com/7hjJlaKwsG — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Awww yes, the infamous hunger strike.

They were not allowed to have tents, BTW, and public safety even took down a tarp they had strung up: pic.twitter.com/nNmMpS5Biw — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

No tents?! The horror.

So they were forced to sleep under tarps on the ground, sometimes in the rain.



They made Blair Witch Project clips updating their status: pic.twitter.com/LrPKszTEie — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Legit LOL about the Blair Witch Project clips dig.

Meanwhile, they infamously complained that Princeton wasn’t checking their vitals even though they were shaking and immunocompromised: pic.twitter.com/zQVR07tHQ5 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

How dare Princeton not care about them starving themselves for a bunch of terrorists!

They did have supporters, though. Several non-participant observer faculty at Princeton wrote letters and op-eds, while others joined the hunger strikers for a 24-hour fast:pic.twitter.com/icXDeU2xLH — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

A whole 24 hours.

Wow.

It turned out to be a “rotary hunger strike” (probably after the original strikers saw the faculty go out for brunch on Saturday): pic.twitter.com/kIYHipry1g — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

It's not really a hunger strike when you do it in shifts. That's called having meals for the day ...

Finally, President Eisgruber said the encampment had to end and made some shameful concessions that were still totally unsatisfactory to the protestors. pic.twitter.com/hVQoJImvSU — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

They. Got. NOTHING!

When admin showed up the next day to discuss clearing the camp, the students put out a call for their fellow students to encircle the camp but no one came. pic.twitter.com/MKKdgPQewq — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

But no one came.

Today they announced the hunger strike is over, noting the university administration has “been forced to tone down their violent rhetoric.” pic.twitter.com/39OIiq7DJL — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

They all got hungry.

And while they have events planned for today, the encampment is expected to be shut down as the university plans for year-end activities. pic.twitter.com/wgx6nxgFNS — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 15, 2024

Priorities.

Sorry, Hamas.

*snort*

