WATCH Pro-Hamas Protesting '3rd-World Feminism' Prof Lose Her Freaking MARBLES After Being Arrested

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on May 16, 2024
Twitchy

Like far too many colleges and universities, the University of California in Irvine is a mess of pro-Hamas protesters and lunatics where police are being forced to intervene and even make arrests.

Advertisement

Case in point, one of the protesters recently arrested at UC Irvine was an actual professor.

And a bats**t one at that. Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth ... 

Watch:

She cray. This woman is the type of 'professor' colleges/universities across the country are charging young people tens of thousands a year to 'educate' them. And then when these same young people graduate with massive debt and a questionable education (indoctrination) and can't find a job so they can pay off their loans, Democrats want us to foot the bill.

Yeah.

No.

From RedState:

Police in riot gear moved in and cleared the area, and one person arrested happened to be a professor. Video of her has now gone viral, and for good reason because she went completely mental as she was being dragged off, mask dangling from her chin.

The mask is a nice touch.

Unfortunately, we're pretty sure this professor is the norm and NOT the exception.

Get out of blue areas, peeps.

While you still can.

======================================================================

