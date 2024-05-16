FOH! Kansas City Trying to Apologize for 'ERROR' of Doxxing Harrison Butker Backfires SPECTACULARLY

It's not every day you see the OFFICIAL account of any city, no matter how blue and awful they are, doxx someone for defending the unborn, so when Kansas City actually doxxed Harrison Butker even this editor, who has seen most EVERYTHING over the years covering the news, politics, and of course Twitter, was shocked to see it.

Advertisement

And disgusted.

Using the city's official Twitter account to doxx a Chief's player.

Not sure you can get much lower than that.

Oh, and they they tried to apologize for it and claimed it was posted in error. No really, see for yourself:

We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) May 16, 2024

Right.

They 'apologies' for the tweet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I hope he sues the shit out of you @KansasCity



They want you hurt if you have a different opinion.



Prepare accordingly. pic.twitter.com/erscS4KSnG — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) May 16, 2024

He'd be well within his right to sue them for telling people where he lives. How damn dumb do you have to be to think posting such a thing to an OFFICIAL CITY ACCOUNT is ok? *cough cough DEI Hire cough cough*

We said what we said.

Someone was sweating so hard when they typed this that they couldn’t spell “apologize” — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 16, 2024

Heh.

LOL no it wasn't and I want the name of the employee that you fired for tweeting it.



Who did you fire, specifically? pic.twitter.com/M0RR4XGSvq — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) May 16, 2024

See what we mean?

Someone needs to lose their job.



This wasn’t an ‘oops’. Someone on your comms deliberately put Harrison’s family in danger. — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) May 16, 2024

Exactly.

This wasn't a typo.

This wasn't a spelling error.

This was someone trying to hurt Butker and his family.

Oh, and in case you were wondering what the mayor's response to this incident was:

A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account.



The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 16, 2024

How about you just fire the a-hole who did it, Quinton? Simple.

======================================================================

Related:

So Much for 'Make My Day': Check Out Actual List of Biden Campaign DEMANDS Before Joe Will Debate Trump

OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on Abortion

WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame

======================================================================