And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame

Nobody needs Trump to win in November more than the mainstream media. Don't get us wrong, Americans desperately need Biden OUT of the White House, but nobody will benefit from another Trump presidency more than the repugnant, sad, biased, angry tools in the mainstream media.

They just can't quit him.

Case in point:

The significance of Speaker Johnson's presence https://t.co/V6HQrYGWhQ — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) May 14, 2024

Wait. The current Speaker of the House, the HIGHEST ranking member of the GOP Party is supporting his party's nominee?

SAY IT AIN'T SO!!!

You know the face you make when you're standing in line at the DMV? Yeah, we just made that face. See, you don't need anything more to make being at the DMV any worse so we could just leave it at that. Heh.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to light the media up in a BIGLY way.

However much you loathe corporate media, it is nowhere near enough. NOWHERE NEAR ENOUGH. They will stoop to any level to support their political aims, including destroying rule of law and enabling those who destroy rule of law so long as such destruction also harms Republicans. https://t.co/vhhiAA8SQx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 14, 2024

It's pathetic, right? Corporate/Mainstream media care about one thing and one thing only, their own agenda. And they will do whatever they can to promote whatever narrative they need to support their agenda.

We've seen it time and time again.

AP needs to be shut down — BrianTerry180 (@BrianTerry180) May 14, 2024

You know what AP stands for, yes? ALL PROPAGANDA.

It’s laughable and unconscionable for Steve Peoples to say, “Johnson is using the powerful pulpit of the speaker’s office to attack and tear down the US judicial system” when it’s OBVIOUS Democrats are tearing down the US judicial system!



Corporate Media=Lies and Propaganda — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) May 14, 2024

Shameless, ain't they?

Enemy of the people. — justaguypartdeux (@justaguyUSofA) May 14, 2024

It certainly feels that way some days.

Most days, even.

