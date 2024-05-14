Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
CNN's Fareed Zakaria Hits Biden Supporters With a Dose of Reality

John Harwood Teaming Up With Paul Krugman to Defend Biden's Record LOW Approval Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

You know Paul Krugman knew people would be calling bulls**t on his post when he limited replies to people he follows or who are mentioned in the post from the get-go. By now, you'd think these people limiting replies would have figured out it only makes things worse, yes? And it's better just to leave them open ... 

We suppose we're glad he has not figured this out just yet because between his limiting replies and then retweeting John Harwood agreeing with him (no, seriously) HELLOOOO Twitchy fodder.

Krugman knows Harwood lost his job, yes?

Americans should just stop believing their lying eyes, right guys?

Sam J.
What she said.

People who are confident in what they write and put out there don't have to limit who can and cannot respond. Just sayin'.

But Trump! Orange man bad! The adults are back in charge! Decency is on the ballot!

Right?!

Americans should just be glad their 'leader' isn't as unpopular as those other a-holes. 

Heh.

======================================================================

