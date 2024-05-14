John Harwood Teaming Up With Paul Krugman to Defend Biden's Record LOW Approval Only Makes Things WORSE

You know Paul Krugman knew people would be calling bulls**t on his post when he limited replies to people he follows or who are mentioned in the post from the get-go. By now, you'd think these people limiting replies would have figured out it only makes things worse, yes? And it's better just to leave them open ...

Advertisement

Morning Consult has new results on approval ratings for major world leaders. Every G7 leader has low approval; but here’s the surprise: Biden is doing better than his peers, with only Italy’s Meloni coming close in the not-totally-despised sweepstakes https://t.co/HTAENPeC5t pic.twitter.com/8wrlRv5DyN — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 10, 2024

We suppose we're glad he has not figured this out just yet because between his limiting replies and then retweeting John Harwood agreeing with him (no, seriously) HELLOOOO Twitchy fodder.

a big shortcoming of coverage of the American presidency is treating it in isolation as if developments are unique to the US.



populist discontent,

unpopular leaders, inflation - all global phenomena of which the US is just one example. and in some cases, as with the economy,… https://t.co/2Hu42SiWj1 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 10, 2024

Krugman knows Harwood lost his job, yes?

Americans should just stop believing their lying eyes, right guys?

This is funny honestly, do Americans give a damn what some pole of foreign nobody’s bank of Joe Biden. Americans overwhelmingly think he’s doing a terrible job. https://t.co/TzNMxoTQqZ https://t.co/eLHv3LTZS9 — Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) May 10, 2024

What she said.

The best of the worst? Not much of a defense. #Krugman is no longer an economist if he ever was. He's a political hack. Funny that he limits how he limits those who can respond directly to him. Don't blame him with posts like this. @paulkrugman https://t.co/MMFIixoyF3 — Lee Thompson (@thompsonlee17) May 14, 2024

People who are confident in what they write and put out there don't have to limit who can and cannot respond. Just sayin'.

Trudeau, Scholz, Sunak, Macron and Kishida are all going to lose the next election in their respective counties. What a weird comparison https://t.co/zHKiOAMRuS — Mr National Conversation (@shadowfan198) May 12, 2024

But Trump! Orange man bad! The adults are back in charge! Decency is on the ballot!

The short coming is you QTing Krugman. Also, I don't give two shakes about other world leaders when the United States is the leader of the World. https://t.co/K1J0xCe8ks — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 10, 2024

If the American people knew that the French were unhappy with Macron they would feel a lot better about not being able to afford a house or groceries. https://t.co/WYUTsS4Ifs — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 10, 2024

Advertisement

Right?!

Americans should just be glad their 'leader' isn't as unpopular as those other a-holes.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

LOL - MAN DOWN! Scott Presler Straight-Up BLESSES David Hogg's Heart for Whining About His Rent Going Up

Carol Roth's Post Listing What Government Is Actually Doing Well Is a Thing of (Priceless) BEAUTY

'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About Biden Cheating in November

Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden In Her New Book

Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation as Gov. Youngkin Speaks is *CHEF'S KISS*

======================================================================