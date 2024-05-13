'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About Biden Cheating in November

The record-breaking rally Trump had in super blue New Jersey was very telling, and not in a good way if you're Biden or one of his supporters. Even people in New Jersey can't ignore the mess President Sliver Alert has made of this country, our economy, and sadly at this point, of the world. Nothing says you're a corrupt, inept, Botox-filled loser like turning your back on our strongest ally.

But we digress.

All of this being said, support for Trump may not matter if the 'machine' is in full gear once again in November. James Woods called down the thunder on Biden and the Democrats while also rallying the troops to get out there and REFUSE to lose.

Take a look:

The astonishing crowds supporting President Trump could never be matched by the current occupant in the Oval Office. Yet that fraud, Joseph Biden, is once again not bothering to campaign. He's even promised to raise taxes on the middle class, without the slightest worry. Feeling… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 13, 2024

His post continues:

Feeling confident behind the millions of illegals he's imported, plus the proven grift of mail-in ballot harvesting, Joseph Biden knows this upcoming "election" is a slam dunk. He has even promised to import Palestinian "refugees," if nothing more than just as a gleeful slap in the face to American citizens and our most trusted ally in the Middle East, Israel. His puppet masters will once again cheat, and lie, and engage in crooked lawfare without the slightest regard to the constitution, the laws of the land, or the will of the people. It worked in 2020, and they are going to keep on doing it. Until we don't tolerate it any more...

Makes you want to run through a brick wall to vote for Trump, right?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Just. Like. That.

CHARGE!

...comfortable the steal will work again. — BigChubby6 (@Live_Free_orDie) May 13, 2024

Now now, they said it was 'fortified,' not stolen.

Ahem.

Don't poke the lion.

Every day Americans support Trump while the Elites and wealthy support Biden.

Fact Checked True. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 13, 2024

It's crazy to see that because for so long people on the Left insisted the Right was all about the wealthy, connected, and privileged. We're seeing that's just not true ... not anymore.

Gotta beat the cheat — 🇺🇸John B. Hall🇺🇸 (@JohnBollingHall) May 13, 2024

Amen.

PS:

This single image is the lasting legacy of the worst president in American history. pic.twitter.com/360hMlMG4E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 13, 2024

Yeah, that too.

