Kamala Harris' Take on Supporting the 2nd Amendment PAINFUL Reminder That Joe Sucks...
Sen. Fetterman Rips Media for Spin on Seinfeld's Duke Commencement (Here are Some...
'They've Got Nothing Else': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Explains What'll Happen If You Vote...
Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to...
Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation As Gov....
Biden's Mother's Day Messages Reeked of Desperation, Projection and Shamelessness
WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
LOL: Princeton Protesters MOCKED After Announcing 'Rotary Hunger Strikes'
Pronoun Pushback: Jonathan Chait Plays the 'Basic Decency' Card on J.K. Rowling
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Current Law Makes It Easy for Non-Citizens to Vote in...
NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His...
We Could Watch MeidasTouch Cry All Day EVERY Day Whine-Quoting Trump But THIS...
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...

'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About Biden Cheating in November

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on May 13, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The record-breaking rally Trump had in super blue New Jersey was very telling, and not in a good way if you're Biden or one of his supporters. Even people in New Jersey can't ignore the mess President Sliver Alert has made of this country, our economy, and sadly at this point, of the world. Nothing says you're a corrupt, inept, Botox-filled loser like turning your back on our strongest ally.

Advertisement

But we digress.

All of this being said, support for Trump may not matter if the 'machine' is in full gear once again in November. James Woods called down the thunder on Biden and the Democrats while also rallying the troops to get out there and REFUSE to lose.

Take a look:

His post continues:

Feeling confident behind the millions of illegals he's imported, plus the proven grift of mail-in ballot harvesting, Joseph Biden knows this upcoming "election" is a slam dunk. He has even promised to import Palestinian "refugees," if nothing more than just as a gleeful slap in the face to American citizens and our most trusted ally in the Middle East, Israel. His puppet masters will once again cheat, and lie, and engage in crooked lawfare without the slightest regard to the constitution, the laws of the land, or the will of the people. It worked in 2020, and they are going to keep on doing it. Until we don't tolerate it any more...

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Makes you want to run through a brick wall to vote for Trump, right?

Just. Like. That.

CHARGE!

Now now, they said it was 'fortified,' not stolen.

Ahem.

Don't poke the lion.

It's crazy to see that because for so long people on the Left insisted the Right was all about the wealthy, connected, and privileged. We're seeing that's just not true ... not anymore.

Amen.

PS: 

Yeah, that too.

======================================================================

Related:

Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden In Her New Book

Advertisement

Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation as Gov. Youngkin Speaks is *CHEF'S KISS*

WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police

NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance

Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JAMES WOODS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Fetterman Rips Media for Spin on Seinfeld's Duke Commencement (Here are Some GREAT Clips)
Doug P.
'They've Got Nothing Else': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Explains What'll Happen If You Vote for Trump
Doug P.
Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden in Her New Book
Sam J.
Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation As Gov. Youngkin Speaks Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement