Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on May 12, 2024
Meme

Wow, this guy seems like a real sweetheart, don't ya' think?

Ooopsie, looks like Bill deleted it. Luckily, tweets are forever:

Bill thinks the only way for us to avoid a catastrophic climate breakdown is for a virus to kill a bunch of people.

And he WROTE THIS on X/Twitter.

Maybe it sounded better in his big empty head because yikes, bro.

Gosh, tell people the only way their planet doesn't die is if they die first doesn't seem to be a very popular talking point, Bill.

*cough cough*

At least.

And cue the CAPS-LOCK MELTDOWN (after he deleted the original post):

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

DON'T HOLD ME ACCOUNTABLE FOR HORRIBLE CRAP I WRITE ON A PUBLIC PLATFORM! REEEEEE!

