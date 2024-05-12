Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him

Wow, this guy seems like a real sweetheart, don't ya' think?

If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.https://t.co/hzga69EhV3 — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 11, 2024

Ooopsie, looks like Bill deleted it. Luckily, tweets are forever:

Bill thinks the only way for us to avoid a catastrophic climate breakdown is for a virus to kill a bunch of people.

And he WROTE THIS on X/Twitter.

Maybe it sounded better in his big empty head because yikes, bro.

I'm dismayed to see you posting such a message Bill. The argument is baseless, but worse it's a remark that bolsters eco-facism. I urge you to delete this post. — Dr. Aaron Thierry (@ThierryAaron) May 12, 2024

Why don't you step up there to the head of the line. pic.twitter.com/MlxopFMvA9 — Dr. (CPT) Jonathan S. Tuttle (@tuttle_cpt) May 12, 2024

Gosh, tell people the only way their planet doesn't die is if they die first doesn't seem to be a very popular talking point, Bill.

Your psychopathy is showing. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 12, 2024

You first — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 12, 2024

*cough cough*

I bet you were disappointed when The Covid® turned out to be a big flop 😕 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 12, 2024

You need to be in a padded room. — jeffery reynolds (@ChargerJeff) May 12, 2024

At least.

And cue the CAPS-LOCK MELTDOWN (after he deleted the original post):

SEEMS LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE CAN'T READ.



I SAID 'THE ONLY WAY I SEE EMISSIONS FALLING AS FAST AS THEY NEED TO...'



I DID NOT SAY 'WE NEED A PANDEMIC..'



FFS DON'T READ THINGS INTO A STATEMENT THAT AREN'T THERE



I COULD HAVE SAID SOCIETY-BUSTING ASTEROID IMPACT INSTEAD OF PANDEMIC https://t.co/aD2dXrIH7t — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) May 12, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

DON'T HOLD ME ACCOUNTABLE FOR HORRIBLE CRAP I WRITE ON A PUBLIC PLATFORM! REEEEEE!

