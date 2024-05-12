With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

Remember when they impeached Trump because they heard he may have threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine if they didn't give up the dirt they had on Biden? Nobody actually heard that phone call (c'mon, Vindman, really?), but the idea this phone call may have taken place at all was enough for Democrats to impeach him.

Advertisement

Again.

We have actual, hard evidence that even The Washington Post is publishing about the Biden admin knowingly keeping information from Israel that could have ended the war months ago ... and now they're trying to bribe them with the intel they should have shared with them in the first place because they are our freakin' ally.

How is that not impeachable?

The Washington Post is reporting a BOMBSHELL from the Biden admin. The US is offering Israel a deal as follows: in exchange for Israel ending the Rafah operation and not continuing further, the US will give Israel “specific and high quality” intelligence that will help the IDF… — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 12, 2024

His post continues:

... “specific and high quality” intelligence that will help the IDF locate Sinwar and uncover the remaining tunnels in Gaza. My analysis on this will follow shortly.

What. The. Freakin'. FREAK?!

In case you weren't paying attention, this means that the Biden administration has been privy to key intelligence that could have helped Israel win the war without endangering large swaths of people in Gaza BUT THEY CHOSE NOT TO SHARE IT.



Keeping Israel's hostages kidnapped… https://t.co/8gFvDazoj5 — Malkah Fleisher 🕎 (@MalkahFleisher) May 12, 2024

The post continues:

Keeping Israel's hostages kidnapped Keeping Israel under threat of rocket attacks Keeping Gazans endangered Perpetuating the war ON PURPOSE.

Don't forget the American hostages as well ...

So Biden has been able to locate Hamas leadership this whole time—but wasn’t sharing that with Israel?



What the actual hell?!? pic.twitter.com/Ifn0UAPHD2 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 12, 2024

Biden wants to win re-election and he has to pander to people who cheer terrorists against our own allies.

Think about that for a minute.

The Biden administration is withholding intelligence from Israel about the whereabouts of Hamas leaders as leverage to force Israel to surrender.



With friends like America under Biden (Obama), who needs enemies? pic.twitter.com/1OmlNQNvA6 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 11, 2024

It's just insane.

No, wait, sorry ... it's evil.

Maybe even treason?

======================================================================

Related:

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Advertisement

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD

======================================================================