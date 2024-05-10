James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Dr. Deborah Birx admitted she knew the vaccines were not going to protect against infection and even said their team overplayed them.

We're not making this up. You pissed yet?

If not, watch this. That'll do the trick:

"I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines."



-Dr. Deborah Birxpic.twitter.com/acuRl4WAP1 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) May 9, 2024

James Woods had the perfect reaction ...

Granted, this editor would have said WTF but still. Very close to perfect.

And welp, there it is, out in the open. Hey, you guys remember when Birx told everyone to stay home and not visit their families for Thanksgiving while she traveled to be with HER family? Yeah, she sucks.

Not as much as Fauci but she's definitely a close second.

Hindsight is 2020🤣 — 𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗭 (@rodriQuez) May 10, 2024

We see what he did there.

I'm just going to leave this here... pic.twitter.com/TTogXp9WJe — Jim Griffin (@JimGriffin64) May 10, 2024

Never let any of them forget.

Now she tells us — Stephe96 - PAUSE (@Stephe96) May 10, 2024

Heifer.

Sorry, calling her a heifer is insulting to heifers everywhere.

Our bad.

"It's a matter of vaccine and vigilance," Dr. Birx said. "We can do this for a matter of weeks while we get our population immunized."

Dr. Deborah Birx DEC 2020https://t.co/BohRe7VyII — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) May 10, 2024

No words ...

Did she really just say this on live TV???? — TxAFVet (@TxAFVet) May 10, 2024

Would appear she did.

We always knew this, now enough time has passed that they feel safe to admit it — Johannes Walter Reich (@johanneswreich) May 10, 2024

They are cocky enough to believe they are untouchable and will suffer no consequences for their actions.

Let's hope they are wrong.

