James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on May 10, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Dr. Deborah Birx admitted she knew the vaccines were not going to protect against infection and even said their team overplayed them.

We're not making this up. You pissed yet?

If not, watch this. That'll do the trick:

James Woods had the perfect reaction ... 

Granted, this editor would have said WTF but still. Very close to perfect.

And welp, there it is, out in the open. Hey, you guys remember when Birx told everyone to stay home and not visit their families for Thanksgiving while she traveled to be with HER family? Yeah, she sucks. 

Not as much as Fauci but she's definitely a close second.

We see what he did there.

Never let any of them forget.

Heifer.

Sorry, calling her a heifer is insulting to heifers everywhere.

Our bad.

No words ... 

Would appear she did.

They are cocky enough to believe they are untouchable and will suffer no consequences for their actions.

Let's hope they are wrong.

