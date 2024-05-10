Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

Oh good, Robert Reich is babbling on a video and drawing pictures again, this time he's blaming Wall Street for skyrocketing rent and people struggling to buy homes. You'd think with a history like his Bob would be more careful and even mindful about bringing up housing ... since you know, he fought to stop affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood.

Advertisement

It's true.

Hey, don't take our word for it, check this out:

Rent is skyrocketing and home buying is out of reach for millions. One big reason why? Wall Street. Let me explain. pic.twitter.com/cNIekUpVwG — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 7, 2024

As we said up there, Reich has some history with affordable housing.

Blocking it, that is.

Rent is skyrocketing and home buying is out of reach for millions. One big reason why? Rich homeowners like Robert Reich keep blocking new multifamily housing in their affluent neighborhoods. Let me explain. 👇 https://t.co/cMA73yfIEk pic.twitter.com/eQi4gb1MWG — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) May 8, 2024

Oopsie.

The problem is coming from inside the (multimillion dollar Berkeley craftsman) house here, Bob — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) May 8, 2024

Yeah, Bob.

My favorite part of this video is that Reich himself even acknowledges that there's a huge supply shortage, and we need more homes!



But his solution is, of course, blaming wall street. Much easier to do, emotionally, than looking in the mirror. — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) May 8, 2024

That's what Reich and other Democrats (especially Clintonites!) do - get rich and then pretend it's other rich people who are the problem.

“More houses, but not where I live.”



Robert Reich was already among my least favorite people.



He is fighting hard to be first on that list. https://t.co/NThGXMtwkL — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) May 9, 2024

Yeah, we agree.

He sucks.

yes, but not because of wall street. it's because of people like you pic.twitter.com/rDqH2jenK0 — grand admiral pipe (@techbropicasso) May 8, 2024

But Wall Street!

ORANGE MAN BAD! REPUBLICANS! REEEEE!

That him.

Shameless, ain't he?

======================================================================

Related:

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD

LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)

Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake

Climate Defiance Toughies Laughed OFF X After Threatening to Make Life Miserable for 'People in Power'

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion

======================================================================