Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on May 10, 2024
Twitter/Meme

Oh good, Robert Reich is babbling on a video and drawing pictures again, this time he's blaming Wall Street for skyrocketing rent and people struggling to buy homes. You'd think with a history like his Bob would be more careful and even mindful about bringing up housing ... since you know, he fought to stop affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood.

It's true.

Hey, don't take our word for it, check this out:

As we said up there, Reich has some history with affordable housing.

Blocking it, that is.

Oopsie.

Yeah, Bob.

That's what Reich and other Democrats (especially Clintonites!) do - get rich and then pretend it's other rich people who are the problem.

Yeah, we agree.

He sucks.

But Wall Street!

ORANGE MAN BAD! REPUBLICANS! REEEEE!

That him.

Shameless, ain't he?

======================================================================

======================================================================

