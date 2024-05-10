Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD

As Twitchy readers know, the brain-dead or brainwashed interns running Joe Biden's Twitter/X account have been writing some seriously BAD posts that are so clearly lies and can so easily be used to drop and kick the Geezer in the White House. That one about how Biden doesn't leave people behind and keeps his promises?

Yeah, no.

Not even on his best day.

And he was dragged, dropped, and decimated for it ... and with good reason.

It’s been a banner year for women’s basketball, including the most-watched WNBA season and the most-watched women’s college game ever.



It matters to girls and women seeing themselves represented.

It matters to all of America. pic.twitter.com/R7eQCx5aAf — President Biden (@POTUS) May 10, 2024

Biden just literally destroyed women's sports with his asinine changes to Title IX so mediocre, mentally ill men can feel good about playing dress-up. Joe. Joe's intern. Read the freaking room.

If it mattered to women and girls so much then why don’t more women watch and support the WNBA? — DEL (@delinthecity_) May 10, 2024

Party of women our foot!

What is a woman, Joe? Why does you new Title IX proposal strip women athletes of the ability to compete on a fair playing field? — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 10, 2024

You are trying to destroy women’s sports by letting men play with them.



You have lost all rights to post about this issue. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) May 10, 2024

They deserve equal pay! It's criminal that they don't make as much as men doing the same job.🙁 I don't understand why the woman in the WNBA don't identify as men and switch to the NBA so they would get paid more. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 10, 2024

Hey, we see what he did there.

Then why do you support allowing men to participate in women's sports? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 10, 2024

Fair question, Joe's intern.

