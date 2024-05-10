Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the...
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING...
NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is...
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to...
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and...
Babylon Bee's Take About Deal Biden Struck in the Middle East (and at...
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick...
Mich. AG Wants to Sue Oil and Gas Companies for Making the Weather...
Hot Take: The Hostages Could Have Been Returned on Day 3 If Israel...
Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Spreads the Terrorist Group's Propaganda With Zero Shame
Joe Biden Says Cutting Off Military Aid to Israel Is 'Preposterous' and 'Beyond...
'SNL Skit, Right?' MSNBC Analysts Add Paranormal Spin to Stormy Daniels' Trump Trial...
'Walkable City' Enthusiast Tries to Talk Up City Life... But WHY Did He...

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on May 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, the brain-dead or brainwashed interns running Joe Biden's Twitter/X account have been writing some seriously BAD posts that are so clearly lies and can so easily be used to drop and kick the Geezer in the White House. That one about how Biden doesn't leave people behind and keeps his promises?

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

Not even on his best day.

And he was dragged, dropped, and decimated for it ... and with good reason. 

Biden just literally destroyed women's sports with his asinine changes to Title IX so mediocre, mentally ill men can feel good about playing dress-up. Joe. Joe's intern. Read the freaking room.

Party of women our foot!

Recommended

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey, we see what he did there.

Fair question, Joe's intern.

======================================================================

Related:

LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)

Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake

Climate Defiance Toughies Laughed OFF X After Threatening to Make Life Miserable for 'People in Power'

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion

Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent Denver's Mayor

======================================================================

Tags: BASKETBALL BIDEN NCAA WOMEN TITLE IX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing
Sam J.
NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is a Doozy
Doug P.
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake
Sam J.
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)
Sam J.
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to Rome to Fight Crime in NYC
Amy Curtis
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing Sam J.
Advertisement