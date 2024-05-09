Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent Denver's Mayor

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on May 09, 2024
Meme

After 60 years of Democrat leadership at the city level, Denver has slowly but surely turned into a s**t-hole. Oh, it was getting there before the Biden administration, but allowing millions of illegals to cross the border and relocate across the country has been the final nail in Denver's coffin.

Illegals not only feel comfortable breaking our immigration laws but are justified in complaining about the freebies they're being given while Denverites are losing services and paying more in taxes.

Case in point, these illegals flying a Palestinian flag from an unauthorized encampment ...

From kdvr.com:

The migrants have been lobbied by Denver Human Services to get off the street and into shelters — an offer that remains, according to city officials. But they are holding out and said the city has reneged on its deal with them, while the city maintains it will continue to offer services to migrants that choose shelter over encampments.

“The camp as a collective came up with a list of demands,” V Reeves, a migrant advocate, said.

That came after a petition by city officials to move people from an encampment near train tracks and under a bridge to indoor shelters funded by the city.

Here is their entire list:

That they are not begging to stay here even though they came illegally says so much about Biden and Democrats in this country right now, and ain't any of it any good.

We have a suggestion if they really need all of these things ... go back to your own country.

Seems simple enough, yes?

Biden and Democrats have not only enabled this, they've empowered it.

Hey, that's what we said!

Heh.

