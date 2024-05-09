Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent Denver's Mayor

After 60 years of Democrat leadership at the city level, Denver has slowly but surely turned into a s**t-hole. Oh, it was getting there before the Biden administration, but allowing millions of illegals to cross the border and relocate across the country has been the final nail in Denver's coffin.

Advertisement

Illegals not only feel comfortable breaking our immigration laws but are justified in complaining about the freebies they're being given while Denverites are losing services and paying more in taxes.

Case in point, these illegals flying a Palestinian flag from an unauthorized encampment ...

Illegal aliens who fly Palestinian flag at their unauthorized encampment in Denver refuse to go to a shelter, instead send list of demands to the mayor



Among the complaints: They don’t like the free food pic.twitter.com/v09Ottme0B — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2024

From kdvr.com:

The migrants have been lobbied by Denver Human Services to get off the street and into shelters — an offer that remains, according to city officials. But they are holding out and said the city has reneged on its deal with them, while the city maintains it will continue to offer services to migrants that choose shelter over encampments. “The camp as a collective came up with a list of demands,” V Reeves, a migrant advocate, said. That came after a petition by city officials to move people from an encampment near train tracks and under a bridge to indoor shelters funded by the city.

Here is their entire list:

Migrants in Denver have a list of demands for @CityofDenver before they accept city shelter: pic.twitter.com/rja2FfhHm4 — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) May 8, 2024

That they are not begging to stay here even though they came illegally says so much about Biden and Democrats in this country right now, and ain't any of it any good.

“Fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients” yeah, sounds like a migrant.



The people demanding this, are the people that are helping to stage the invasion. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 8, 2024

We have a suggestion if they really need all of these things ... go back to your own country.

Seems simple enough, yes?

But they are criminals...entering the US illegally is a federal crime. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) May 9, 2024

Biden and Democrats have not only enabled this, they've empowered it.

OR they could always take their collective asses back to where they came from. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) May 9, 2024

Hey, that's what we said!

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Chris Cuomo TRIES Firing Back at Gina Carano Over COVID Post and Makes Things SOOO Much Worse

Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on Israel but on America As Well

DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

======================================================================