Chris Cuomo TRIES Firing Back at Gina Carano Over COVID Post and LOL Makes Things SOOO Much Worse

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gina Carano wiped the floor with Chris Cuomo over his behavior during COVID and how he mistreated so many people during his time at CNN (and you know, after they fired him). Her post was powerful and poignant - she even included a screenshot where Cuomo basically shamed and threatened her for her outspoken opinions on the vaccines, lockdowns, and COVID-19 in general.

She nuked him.

Bigly.

So we're hardly surprised to see him trying to push back and save face.

Hey, I gave her a chance to come on. She chose not to. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 9, 2024

He only made things worse.

And Carano let him know.

A chance to come on and speak to a professional propagandist/hypocrite. Hard pass.



It’s not that there can’t and won’t be healing. I want that and so do many others…



It’s that you’re still so full of sh*t.

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/PsfBYUPXBy — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 9, 2024

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Chris Cuomo right now: pic.twitter.com/AmvQjJFvHb — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 9, 2024

Something like that.

What a doofus.

This is your response?! I am seriously shocked by your arrogance and lack of empathy or regret. I don’t know why, but damn, how disappointing. — Amanda Johnson (@amyanda949) May 9, 2024

Anyone who has been paying any attention to Cuomo or any media talking head over the past decade (maybe even longer) knows they have nothing but their arrogance and egos. If they had any empathy, they wouldn't work in the mainstream media.

Heck, Cuomo lost his gig, we imagine that means he's even worse.

Threatening a girl that could kick your ass, brave dude. — jim palmer (@spiv) May 9, 2024

Yeah, this is pretty stupid.

Why are you incapable of admitting you were wrong about the way you treated people? — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 9, 2024

Invited her through a threat. — DV (@DV2O24) May 9, 2024

Because he's like other bullies, he's scared of her.

He should be.

