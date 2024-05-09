Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires...
Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent...
Hillary Clinton Warns Trump Would Be Bad for Women, Try to Imprison Political...
RFK Jr. Leans Hard Into Brain Worms Story With HILARIOUS Challenge for Trump,...
Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on...
Chris Cuomo Does a Complete 180 on COVID Vaccines
'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED by Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy'...
DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Ill...
NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming...
Wake the Fact-Checkers! Biden Served Up an 'Unchecked Whopper' About Inflation in CNN...
Former DA Has a Warning for Gun-Owning Parents
Frat Bros Ridicule Antifa, Challenge to Push-Up Contest
Scientific American Is Disappointed in the Media Coverage of Student Protests
John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons fr...

Chris Cuomo TRIES Firing Back at Gina Carano Over COVID Post and LOL Makes Things SOOO Much Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on May 09, 2024
Sarah D.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Gina Carano wiped the floor with Chris Cuomo over his behavior during COVID and how he mistreated so many people during his time at CNN (and you know, after they fired him). Her post was powerful and poignant - she even included a screenshot where Cuomo basically shamed and threatened her for her outspoken opinions on the vaccines, lockdowns, and COVID-19 in general.

Advertisement

She nuked him.

Bigly.

So we're hardly surprised to see him trying to push back and save face.

He only made things worse.

And Carano let him know.

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Something like that.

What a doofus.

Anyone who has been paying any attention to Cuomo or any media talking head over the past decade (maybe even longer) knows they have nothing but their arrogance and egos. If they had any empathy, they wouldn't work in the mainstream media.

Heck, Cuomo lost his gig, we imagine that means he's even worse.

Yeah, this is pretty stupid.

Recommended

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because he's like other bullies, he's scared of her.

He should be.

======================================================================

Related:

Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on Israel but on America As Well

DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe Talking About Trump's DEATH (WATCH)

======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS CUOMO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion
Sam J.
NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID
Sam J.
Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent Denver's Mayor
Sam J.
'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED by Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy' Polling
Doug P.
Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on Israel but on America As Well
Sam J.
DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion Sam J.
Advertisement