NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID

Chris Cuomo has been working hard to remain relevant since his 'departure' from CNN.

People still think he's a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie though ... case in point:

From the bottom of my heart Chris, GFY.

pic.twitter.com/ZpIXsdwzla — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

Hey, at least it came from the bottom of his heart, right?

Heh.

It would appear people aren't exactly ready to let Cuomo off the hook for his horrendous behavior during COVID.

Gina Carano with the one-two, the TKO, the SMACKDOWN ... etc.

It does matter that @joerogan was raising questions and took the heat, trending every other day, being mocked by people like you and the organization you worked for. He was threatened and pressured by the higher ups and mob to be cancelled, it could have cost him everything. He… https://t.co/TxQRMpm0oF pic.twitter.com/gM1H87KjK7 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 9, 2024

Her post continues:

He was threatened and pressured by the higher-ups and mob to be canceled, it could have cost him everything. He was doing the job you should have been doing. Now you’re still making excuses for these people. You mean to tell me Dr. Fauci, the FDA and the medical community just didn’t know about the 2015 Noble Prize-winning drug Ivermectin. You were just given wrong information right, ignoring and supporting the censorship of part of the legitimate medical community who were pushing back? You say people were just resisting the government OR, had they seen and been vaccine injured and were asking legitimate questions, critically thinking like @RobertKennedyJr has been doing for years? You were a part of one the most powerful news organizations in the world and you bullied and shamed the genuine questions from the public that you were supposed to be offering unbiased news to. Instead, you all called them “anti-vaxxers” and “alt-right extremists”. Don’t try and change the story now. Show some humility. People weren’t allowed to sit next to their loved ones as they died because of the propaganda you spread! This phase in major news media history will go down as one of the most embarrassing, destructive moments that cost people’s lives and careers, broke up families, and destroyed our economy. You don’t look like a hero now, you look arrogant with no idea how deep this goes for the people this destroyed. The message below from @ChrisCuomo Instagram's direct message to me Feb 11, 2021. I was fired, shamed and canceled Feb 10, 2021.



Question. Gina Carano here, would you like a chance to clarify where your head and heart are before you get defined permanently by others?

So much oof.

All the oof, even.

The screenshot of his condescending message is a nice touch.

What an a-hole. Seriously.

All the Covitards are like really super-duper sorry and stuff for shaming people who wanted to work and destroying a generation of kids. pic.twitter.com/QD46SIu3N2 — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) May 9, 2024

Dang, Gina dropping bombs!



💣 💣 💣



It's time you show some humility and apologize, @ChrisCuomo, for shaming the unvaccinated and ivermectin proponents. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 9, 2024

Damn, Gina with the receipts 🤣



Seriously though. Holding these people accountable should be a top priority for anyone running for office. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 9, 2024

Question. Twitchy here, Chris, would you like a chance to clarify where your head and heart are before you get defined permanently by others? Asking for a friend.

======================================================================

Related:

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe Talking About Trump's DEATH (WATCH)

Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler

Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class

Advertisement

======================================================================