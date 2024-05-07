She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe Talking About Trump's DEATH (WATCH)

Jen Psaki's interview on Morning Joe tells us Democrats are scared that Biden will lose in November. And considering how hard they worked to fortify the election in 2020 to get him into the White House, that says a lot.

Are they admitting there is no amount of 'ground game' that can save Biden's second term?

Because you guys, wow, this is pretty awful from Psaki:

Jen Psaki on Morning Joe: "Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he'll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He's not a young man."

Instead of focusing on how to make the country better, Democrats fantasize about Trump in prison or dying. They hate… pic.twitter.com/7kRXMKZgCr — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 7, 2024

His post continues:

Instead of focusing on how to make the country better, Democrats fantasize about Trump in prison or dying. They hate Trump more than they love America.

Twitchy favorite, @EricAbbenante is right. Let's not pretend the Left has ever been a fan of America, Trump just gave them the ability to put a face to their hate. Someone to blame because their lives suck and they can't accept responsibility for their own actions. We are talking about people who want the government to take care of their needs, tell them what to do, how to think ...

Ultimately they will hate any Republican. Heck, look at how they treat Ron DeSantis. Rand Paul. Ted Cruz.

Jen Psaki w/ a silent P is one of the most unhinged delusional lunatics on MSDNC



truly disgusting — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) May 7, 2024

She just puts it out there so easily, it's pretty obvious this isn't the first time she has nonchalantly talked about Trump's death.

Interesting how these same folks want to limit what gets said on the internet by us, but will then go on to say that kind of inflammatory stuff with complete immunity, on TV! — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) May 7, 2024

It's (D)different when they (D)o it.

Let us circle back to that! Evil people. — margaret woods (@margare68845933) May 7, 2024

Awww, yes, the days of circling back.

