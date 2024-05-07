Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class

Back in 2020, Democrats worked very hard to paint Joe Biden as the 'everyman's man,' portraying him as that kindly old uncle who tells stories at the dinner table and who has been fighting the good fight for the MIDDLE CLASS against evil, Republicans who only care about the rich for fifty years. Throwing in the stutter he's bravely fought through that nobody heard of or even noticed before 2020 was a nice touch as well.

It was, of course, all bulls**t. In fact, it was so much bulls**t that if bulls walked by they would say, 'WOW, that's a lot of bulls**t.'

Don't take our word for it, just look at what the Biden administration is actively doing to the middle class right now:

63% of new audits as of Summer 2023 targeted taxpayers with income of less than $200,000, per WSJ. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 7, 2024

Wow. But Joe promised the IRS would only be going after those evil, faceless rich people making over $400K a year. You know, the ones who don't pay their fair share. How can this be?!

But wait, there's more.

Lucky us.

Nearly two of every five (38%) homeowners don’t believe they could afford to buy their own home if they were purchasing it today, per Redfin. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 7, 2024

It's why the housing market is cooling. People are thankful to be in the homes they have and fear that under Biden and the new interest rates of at least 8% they can't afford a new home.

And finally, there's this:

U.S. fertility rates have fallen to to 1.617 births per woman, the lowest level in a century, per CNN and the CDC. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 7, 2024

More people are choosing not to have children.

Biden and his sack-of-awful admin couldn't do more to destroy the country if they tried.

Something something under 400k — PerkyBiscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) May 7, 2024

Considering only 12% of households earn 200k +, it seems on a per capita basis, they're being audited at a higher rate of new audits — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 7, 2024

They're being targeted because they know people making less than $200k a year likely can't afford an attorney to defend them.

“No one making under $400k will pay a penny more under my presidency”

- Joe Biden



Just gonna hammer them on audits so we squeeze all the loose change — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) May 7, 2024

So it was sold as “make the rich pay their fair share”. — 1 (@blexaarron_) May 7, 2024

And as we know all too well, $200K or less is hardly rich, especially in Biden's economy.

The "conspiracy theorists" were right yet again. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 7, 2024

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

