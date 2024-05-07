'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutti...
Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class

Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Back in 2020, Democrats worked very hard to paint Joe Biden as the 'everyman's man,' portraying him as that kindly old uncle who tells stories at the dinner table and who has been fighting the good fight for the MIDDLE CLASS against evil, Republicans who only care about the rich for fifty years. Throwing in the stutter he's bravely fought through that nobody heard of or even noticed before 2020 was a nice touch as well.

It was, of course, all bulls**t. In fact, it was so much bulls**t that if bulls walked by they would say, 'WOW, that's a lot of bulls**t.'

Don't take our word for it, just look at what the Biden administration is actively doing to the middle class right now:

Wow. But Joe promised the IRS would only be going after those evil, faceless rich people making over $400K a year. You know, the ones who don't pay their fair share. How can this be?!

But wait, there's more.

Lucky us.

It's why the housing market is cooling. People are thankful to be in the homes they have and fear that under Biden and the new interest rates of at least 8% they can't afford a new home.

And finally, there's this:

More people are choosing not to have children.

Biden and his sack-of-awful admin couldn't do more to destroy the country if they tried.

They're being targeted because they know people making less than $200k a year likely can't afford an attorney to defend them.

And as we know all too well, $200K or less is hardly rich, especially in Biden's economy.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

