'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread

Don't tell Jesse Kelly because we hate to give him credit for doing anything well, but this thread is pretty damn funny while making an interesting point about the war between Israel and Hamas and how it's impacting Americans.

Advertisement

We'll let him speak for himself because we all know we could never adequately speak for him.

It’s wild how that October 7th raid has turned into a proxy war for so many factions here in America who have so many different motivations. From what I can tell, here they are. You probably fit into one of these. And you’ll probably deny it. But you do.



Here they are: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

Take a look:

On the Right:



-People who just hate Jews for one reason or another.

-People who don’t love or hate Jews, but think Israel has too much say in American foreign policy.

-People who don’t care what’s happening in Israel because we’re too broke to do anything about it anyway. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

-Jews who are ardent Zionists and believe America’s might should be used at every turn to protect Israel no matter what.

-Jews who aren’t necessarily Israel-first, but have real concerns about yet another purge of Jews in the world.

-Christians who hate Jews. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

-Christians who love Jews because they believe there’s a Biblical mandate for America to guard Israel.



On the Left:

-Communists who hate Western civilization and view America/Israel as the top two symbols of Western civilization. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

We like how he was good enough to break them down between the Right and the Left.

The Left actually made us laugh.

-Muslims who hate Jews.

-Jews who hate Jews.

-Islamists who hate….well everyone.

-Braindead college kids who do whatever makes them feel like they’re fighting for something. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

Islamists who hate….well everyone

It's funny cuz it's true.

As for the politicians:

-Democrats have imported so many Muslims into this country, they’re stuck. They need every Muslim vote in places like Michigan. They need every Jewish vote and fundraiser. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

Democrats are screwed.

And rightfully so, they did this to themselves.

-Republicans are even more stuck because lack courage and imagination. So they just lamely sitting around begging for sloppy seconds from whoever is mad at Democrats at the moment.



Best as I can tell, that sums it all up.



That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 6, 2024

Oof, brutal for the Republicans as well.

But you know, he's not wrong.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding Military Aid to Israel

WATCH MSNBC Host (Cringe) As Maxine Waters RANTS About Trump Orgs 'in the Hills' Targeting Communities

Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call Them and DAAAMN Son

David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)

'OMG, You're SO Fetch!' Lefty White College Girls Post Pro-Hamas Selfie and HOO BOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

======================================================================