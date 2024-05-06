I've Formed My Own Google Encampment to Demand FREE SPEECH (Here's the 1st...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on May 06, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Don't tell Jesse Kelly because we hate to give him credit for doing anything well, but this thread is pretty damn funny while making an interesting point about the war between Israel and Hamas and how it's impacting Americans.

We'll let him speak for himself because we all know we could never adequately speak for him.

Take a look:

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We like how he was good enough to break them down between the Right and the Left.

The Left actually made us laugh.

Islamists who hate….well everyone

It's funny cuz it's true.

Democrats are screwed.

And rightfully so, they did this to themselves.

Oof, brutal for the Republicans as well.

But you know, he's not wrong.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JESSE KELLY

