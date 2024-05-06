Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call Them and DAAAMN Son

Corey DeAngelis seems to be taking a much-deserved victory lap as the movement he's been leading for years is starting to officially impact schools, parents, students, and teacher's unions across the country in a wonderful way. Granted, teacher's unions helped a lot when they decided to show the country who they really are in 2020 by fighting to keep our kids out of the classroom, but DeAngelis has put in the work getting school choice passed in many states.
Huzzah!
Oh, and this post taking apart 'public schools' feels like the cherry on top:
Stop calling them "public" schools— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 5, 2024
They aren't open to the public
They aren't accountable to the public
They are run by government
They are regulated by government
They are funded by government
They are compelled by government
They are government schools.
Government schools.
Yup.
Government Indoctrination Daycare Facilities— True Patriot (@TruePatriot8472) May 6, 2024
Clunky, but accurate. Probably won't fit on a bumper sticker ...
Public restrooms.— Joshua Lisec, Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) May 6, 2024
Public schools.
Used for the same reason:
no other choice.
Whoa.
He's right.
They are system schools. They train your kids to play nicely in the system.— hey Sacha (@heySachaX) May 5, 2024
That’s a really effective renaming. I agree a hundred percent.— Walter Lundstrom (@WalterLundstrom) May 6, 2024
Same.
Of late they resemble prisons, not places of education.— Mister Michael 6 🇺🇸 🚚 (@MisterMichael6) May 5, 2024
This is sadly truer than many people want to admit.
When you realize that there is not a public school system; it is the government school system. It was not designed to create critical thinkers, but to create workers, per the General Education Board of Rockefeller. The commonality of college degrees, except for a few highly…— OldJedi (@AdinAdair1958) May 5, 2024
Wow.
And have a track record of failure only possible by government…a free market school this dismal would be out of business and bankrupt😉— Pete Cochran (@MrPeteCochran) May 6, 2024
And that's why so many of them fear school choice.
Yup.
