James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious

This editor is not on TikTok and rarely looks at it so we'd never heard of this Grey Canary weirdo until James Woods decided to flame him for his unhinged, crazy, climate change temper tantrum.

And as usual, nobody makes an example of crazy better than Woods.

No. Body.

As you watch this mouth-breather lose his mind keep reading Woods' reply to him, it makes it even funnier.

Do you fly in airplanes? Do you heat your home? Do you have air-conditioning? Do you drive a car? Ed Begley has been riding a bicycle for decades. He's a good ambassador for his point of view. Try putting your money where your mouth is. pic.twitter.com/i7niRZ4OAK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

But if he put his money where his mouth is he wouldn't be able to make stupid, annoying videos on TikTok because he'd be working to shrink his carbon footprint or something. Like most 'activists,' he would rather b*tch and moan for clicks and taps than actually do the work.

Kudos to Begley Jr. We did not know that about him.

I actually thought he was doing a @GavinNewsom impersonation 🤡🤣 — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) May 1, 2024

Clean shirt: detergent, furniture: chemicals, landscaped back yard: landscapers on mowers, vaulted ceiling: multi level home, heat/air: electricity/freon but in his defense he does appear to cut his own hair. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) May 1, 2024

Heh.

Unhinged 🤣 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 1, 2024

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Who is this guy? And why would anyone listen to him? — ken yarnes (@drmkry) May 2, 2024

Nobody. Not sure.

He needs Jesus. — Zotzer (@zotzer) May 1, 2024

And then some.

I think he should lay off the coffee! — CousinMert (@csnmert) May 2, 2024

Jeez! The amount of carbon emissions that guy's emitting from both ends. — Maggie (@drillanwr) May 2, 2024

Heh.

We see what she did there.

Accurate.

Mental illness is rampant with leftists. — Not Sure (@mr233) May 2, 2024

Rampant and often rewarded.

Scary, ain't it?

