James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 05, 2024

This editor is not on TikTok and rarely looks at it so we'd never heard of this Grey Canary weirdo until James Woods decided to flame him for his unhinged, crazy, climate change temper tantrum.

And as usual, nobody makes an example of crazy better than Woods.

No. Body.

As you watch this mouth-breather lose his mind keep reading Woods' reply to him, it makes it even funnier.

But if he put his money where his mouth is he wouldn't be able to make stupid, annoying videos on TikTok because he'd be working to shrink his carbon footprint or something. Like most 'activists,' he would rather b*tch and moan for clicks and taps than actually do the work.

Kudos to Begley Jr. We did not know that about him.

Heh.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About Trump
Amy Curtis
Nobody. Not sure.

And then some.

Heh.

We see what she did there.

Accurate.

Rampant and often rewarded.

Scary, ain't it?

