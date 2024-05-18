Sanity Restored: Asian U of London Professor Who Sued for Racism Over Sushi Small Talk Loses Her Case

In the world of the uber-woke, everything is a microaggression and everyone has an ulterior motive. They live in a world where the most innocuous of human encounters are really nefarious attempts at oppression and victimization. Which is why things like small talk -- which we all do on a daily basis -- can be grounds for a lawsuit claiming 'racist harrassment'.

No, really. A professor at the University of London sued because she -- an Asian woman -- was offended a colleague talked about sushi and Asian culture.

Thankfully, she lost her case.

A Japanese professor at the University of London who took her employer to a tribunal over "racist harassment" has lost her case.



Nana Sato-Rossberg claimed she had been "victimized" after her colleague told her she enjoyed sushi.https://t.co/BtLKjbhtWy — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 16, 2024

More from ThePublica:

A Japanese Professor of Translation Studies at the University of London, has been told by an Employment Tribunal Judge that being recommended a sushi restaurant by a colleague who “likes” sushi is neither racist discrimination nor harassment. Professor Nana Sato-Rossberg took her employer to an employment tribunal in March, claiming that she had been racially discriminated against, harassed and victimized by her colleague, Provost Claire Ozanne. At the time, Sato-Rossberg was acting head of the department for Languages, Culture and Linguistics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. In her complaint, Sato-Rossberg cited examples of Ozanne saying that she enjoyed “Japanese food and that her [Ozanne’s] family like it and eat sushi” whilst engaging in small talk in the workplace offices. The Professor, who is a member of staff in the Japan Research Centre, told the tribunal that Ozanne “exhibits racist microaggression attitudes towards her [sic]” and referred to Ozanne discussing her husband having a job in a Japanese Bank and her family’s interest in Japanese cuisine.

Only a woke college professor would look at this as racist. This is the sort of privilege that comes with advanced degrees. A plumber of Asian background isn't going to be offended by this.

I love sushi — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 16, 2024

So do we.

Didn't know that was racist.

The lengths people will go to climb the oppression hierarchy. 🤦😮‍💨



Article link: https://t.co/r7G5fFI6uH https://t.co/CveGlny38e pic.twitter.com/LRuQVK4UPX — Walt Wang (@waltywang) May 16, 2024

Truly. Without feeling embarrassed about it.

Professor of Japanese studies says the other professor should not have assumed she liked to talk about japan……..I think that’s a fairly reasonable assumption when your career is talking about Japan. 😐 — 𝓖𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓪 𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓾𝓶 (@MadamGriselda) May 16, 2024

To normal people, it is a fairly reasonable assumption.

The Left are not normal people.

Kind of funny because in Japan the first thing a stranger will do is compliment your Japanese, ask where you’re from, ask why you’re in Japan, and ending with asking what your favorite Japanese food is.



Woke Americans who move here often lose their minds at the micro aggressions — Karai (辛い) 🌶🐹🌶 (@Karai_Dan) May 17, 2024

Japanese culture is very different from ours. Asking polite questions is not a microaggression, for example.

Hey Juan you like tacos?

-I love tacos



Hey María You like tacos?

REEEEEEEEEEEEE lawsuit — Re🌮🐉🐇🐰𓆏 (@Rene_Reds) May 16, 2024

Imagine suing over something like that.

Imagine being afraid someone will sue you for racism over having a normal conversation.

The fact that we live in a world where this is even allowed in the courtroom is insane. — PoJatoman (parody arc) 🗸 (@PoJatoman) May 16, 2024

It is insane.

People often bring up Sweden with me. I don't want to talk about their trips to the polar circle or explain for the millionth time that almost nobody actually eats the rotten fish BUT I still appreciate that people take an interest in me at all. https://t.co/xu5Xlndhr9 — Anna 🇮🇱 (@madameask) May 17, 2024

And that's how it should be done.

A substantial number of cases of “micro-aggressions” are just instances of people from other racial, ethnic, or religious backgrounds trying to forge cross cultural bonds of affection with their colleagues. It’s clearly not malicious and you’d have to be insane to think so. https://t.co/NLAQyUtM23 — DemocraticDespotism (@DemocraticDesp1) May 16, 2024

Well, they are insane. Because they really think it's malicious.

The court ruled that “no reasonable person” would be offended. Great reminder that people like this professor are in no way reasonable. https://t.co/pt49fzzV8V pic.twitter.com/bxcdlBqQOb — A.G. Smarmy (@ag_smarmy) May 17, 2024

Correct. They are the most unreasonable, irrational people on the planet.

It’s almost funny how the ginormous DEI-esque bureaucracy, ostensibly to improve race relations, have invariably made them MUCH worse, by every conceivable metric. https://t.co/zqwqkzI3Ot — (((Max))) (@MaxSpikeAl) May 16, 2024

It's funny, but it's also completely by design. They want this division, they want people to not have normal conversations and relationships, they want people to be suspicious about other's motives when interacting with them. It's not a bug, it's a feature.