The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta

President Biden is speaking in Atlanta today where he'll attempt to set a new pandering record as his numbers among just about every demographic continue to sink:

A team of Morehouse Men, led by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, were on hand Saturday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to greet President Joe Biden ahead of his highly anticipated commencement address at the all-male HBCU. Biden’s Sunday morning commencement address will be the highlight of a long weekend in Atlanta for the president, who is using the trip to address and shore up Black voters and to raise money.

We'll make this a "compare and contrast" story. Let's start with the streets of Atlanta (and the scene inside a Chick-fil-A) when Donald Trump was there:

Donald Trump's motorcade drives through Atlanta after legal hearing

VIDEO: "Patriotism has no colour or class." President Trump's motorcade draws an enthusiastic reaction from the black, working-class residents of an Atlanta suburb.

President Trump picks up the entire tab at Chick-Fil-A In Atlanta!!



FJB!!!!





Today, President Biden is in Atlanta.

However, the scene seems to be a little less excited -- possibly because everybody's taking lavish vacations because "Bidenomics" has been so awesome. Nah, that's certainly not the reason:

Tens of people line the streets to see Biden’s motorcade pass through Atlanta





MASSIVE crowd of almost 4 people line the streets as Biden's motorcade passes through in Atlanta.

What's even funnier is that many of the people just appear to be waiting so they can get somewhere:

In fairness they were probably waiting to cross the street.

They actually just look like pedestrians angry that the cross walkie guy hasn't lit up yet.

Everybody knows what comes next:

Is he going to a local church to talk about his black roots?

Yes, that's exactly what Biden will do, and speaking of that...

This should be playing on every corner

Biden's just shameless, and people are tired of his insulting pandering.