The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on May 18, 2024
Meme

President Biden is speaking in Atlanta today where he'll attempt to set a new pandering record as his numbers among just about every demographic continue to sink:

A team of Morehouse Men, led by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, were on hand Saturday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to greet President Joe Biden ahead of his highly anticipated commencement address at the all-male HBCU.

Biden’s Sunday morning commencement address will be the highlight of a long weekend in Atlanta for the president, who is using the trip to address and shore up Black voters and to raise money.

We'll make this a "compare and contrast" story. Let's start with the streets of Atlanta (and the scene inside a Chick-fil-A) when Donald Trump was there:

Today, President Biden is in Atlanta.

However, the scene seems to be a little less excited -- possibly because everybody's taking lavish vacations because "Bidenomics" has been so awesome. Nah, that's certainly not the reason:

What's even funnier is that many of the people just appear to be waiting so they can get somewhere:

Everybody knows what comes next:

Yes, that's exactly what Biden will do, and speaking of that...

Biden's just shameless, and people are tired of his insulting pandering. 

