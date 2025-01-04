Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than Black Days

Surviving members of Soundgarden, along with a new lead singer, did a recent charity concert in Seattle. You’ll recall lead singer Chris Cornell sadly passed away in 2017. His replacement, Shaina Shepherd, does not share Cornell’s slender frame, she’s a much larger woman if you catch our meaning. So, concertgoers were quite shocked when she attempted to crowd surf during the show.

She hit the floor with a thud. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Crowd surfing requires a suspecting sea of concertgoers to catch you and act like a wave. Unfortunately, this crowd decided to part like the Red Sea leaving nowhere for Shepherd to go but the hard floor. Many commenters are wondering what she was thinking?

We aging rockers like our music heavy, but prefer our singers not to be. Especially, if there’s going to be crowd surfing involved.

Of course, meme-makers couldn’t stop themselves from adding their humor to the whole situation.

These Soundgarden members along with their new singer go by the name Nudedragons. It’s unknown if they will continue performing past this one charity gig. We’re pretty sure crowd surfing is definitely not in the future for the singer.