Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl...
Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Elec...
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like...
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM...
Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell...
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
VIP
Netflix Blunders Big Time by Implying Meghan Markle's 'Lifestyle' is Aspirational
Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California
CHUTZPAH: Magazine Once Sued Into Oblivion for False Rape Story Says Elon Musk...
'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and...
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water...
After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for...

Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli Hostages, Gets DRAGGED Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 03, 2025
Meme

This is very simple: Israel's war on Hamas and Hezbollah would end immediately if Hamas released the remaining hostages and stopped attacking Israel.

There is no genocide. There are no war crimes. There is a sovereign nation defending itself against terrorists who seek to destroy it and kill all the Jews.

Advertisement

That's really what it boils down to.

But for one Egyptian writer, demanding Hamas release the hostages -- which include women and babies -- is so 2024:

We will not stop. Not until they're all home. Where they belong.

They FA'd, and now they're FO.

All of this.

He did miss the irony.

Cope and seethe, too.

We're okay with this.

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

To normal people, it's not.

They are okay with it.

Right out of the gate.

Yes, please.

Long past time.

Tags: EGYPT GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before
Warren Squire
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer
Amy Curtis
Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Election Deniers’
Warren Squire
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney
Doug P.
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water Heaters on His Way Out of Office
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter Amy Curtis
Advertisement