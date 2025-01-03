Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli Hostages, Gets DRAGGED Instead

This is very simple: Israel's war on Hamas and Hezbollah would end immediately if Hamas released the remaining hostages and stopped attacking Israel.

There is no genocide. There are no war crimes. There is a sovereign nation defending itself against terrorists who seek to destroy it and kill all the Jews.

That's really what it boils down to.

But for one Egyptian writer, demanding Hamas release the hostages -- which include women and babies -- is so 2024:

if you are saying "release the hostages" in 2025 please get a grip — Omar D. Foda🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@EgyptsBeer) January 1, 2025

We will not stop. Not until they're all home. Where they belong.

We aren’t going to say anything.



Israel is simply going to pound Gaza and kill Hamas until they have no choice but to “release the hostages”. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) January 2, 2025

They FA'd, and now they're FO.

These bastards stole people from their homes. They must be returned. The demons that stole them must be turned over to face punishment. This is not complicated, nor is it negotiable. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 3, 2025

All of this.

I’m guessing you miss the irony that BUT FOR THE HOSTAGES, this probably would have been over long ago. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 2, 2025

He did miss the irony.

I love that Israel is leveling your people’s cities to the ground. Cry harder. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) January 2, 2025

Cope and seethe, too.

I don’t say “release the hostages” to Hamas



I say “surrender or die” — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 2, 2025

We're okay with this.

My apologies. I didn’t realise it was so controversial to want a terrorist organisation to release civilian hostages, including a baby. https://t.co/6lIj04NjNS — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) January 2, 2025

To normal people, it's not.

If you’re complaining about gEnOcIdE in 2025 please get a grip. The hostages are still languishing and Palestinians are more than ok with it. https://t.co/7FdaIUZ9Fr — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) January 2, 2025

They are okay with it.

Well, we have an early contender for the worst post of 2025 https://t.co/0Q0ypUtsXS — Jew on Shabbat (@TMIJOS) January 2, 2025

Right out of the gate.

If you are not saying “release the hostages” while there are still hostages being held, please get a brain, and a soul. https://t.co/2h77W6vx5o — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) January 2, 2025

Yes, please.

I agree. It’s time for “release the hostages or else…” https://t.co/BboaJGI2D1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 2, 2025

Long past time.