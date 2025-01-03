Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the Presidential Election

Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters
Warren Squire  |  10:17 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala’s lies don’t just extend to adults, she’s using them on kids now, too. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego was being sworn in Friday and his young son told Kamala he was sad she was defeated in the presidential election. That’s when Kamala switched into full gaslight mode.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

Kamala could have used this as a teaching moment by explaining how ‘you win some and you lose some’ and you learn from your losses. Instead, she chose to reject reality and spin a fantasy tale for the captive kid.

Trump is being sworn into office in a little over two weeks. That’s only possible because Kamala got handily defeated.

Commenters were annoyed by Kamala’s condescending baby talk, which was similar to how she talked to voters.

Thankfully, that ridiculous baby talk didn’t work on voters. Voters saw through her phoniness. Kamala Harris is tasked with certifying the presidential election on January 6. That’s another reminder that she was indeed defeated. Hopefully, that will shatter her delusion so she’ll stop lying to herself and small children.

