Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the Presidential Election

Kamala’s lies don’t just extend to adults, she’s using them on kids now, too. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego was being sworn in Friday and his young son told Kamala he was sad she was defeated in the presidential election. That’s when Kamala switched into full gaslight mode.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

Sen. Ruben Gallego’s son tells Kamala: "I’m sorry you didn’t win.”



Kamala: "Don't you worry about it. Because there's still so much work to do. So it’s not that we can’t win, we’re not defeated, right? You know what that word 'defeated' means? Are we defeated? Nope. We're not… pic.twitter.com/iHSjDyVPca — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 3, 2025

Kamala could have used this as a teaching moment by explaining how ‘you win some and you lose some’ and you learn from your losses. Instead, she chose to reject reality and spin a fantasy tale for the captive kid.

Poor kid doesn’t know what defeated means now.



She was definitely, resoundingly: Defeated. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 3, 2025

She gaslit the poor kid 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 3, 2025

It’s not nice to lie to little kids. — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) January 3, 2025

Harris just publicly brainwashed and gaslit a kid. Lord help us. — JP (@J_P1776) January 4, 2025

Is she trying to convince the kid, or herself? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) January 4, 2025

Trump is being sworn into office in a little over two weeks. That’s only possible because Kamala got handily defeated.

No, Kammie, you are defeated. After this month you'll have a difficult time finding anyone with an audience to give you time for a sound bite. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) January 4, 2025

Yes, Kamala, YOU. ARE. DEFEATED. Now suck it up and GO AWAY!! With any decent luck, we'll never have to see or hear from you again...soon. — Tee Rickey (@OCRichardP) January 4, 2025

Oh.. we were all there and she WAS defeated



BIGLY — Splad (@theRealSplad) January 3, 2025

Commenters were annoyed by Kamala’s condescending baby talk, which was similar to how she talked to voters.

that's how she talked to the voters too, like they were babies — Sterrling (@St3rrling) January 4, 2025

Talked to us the same way. Defeated. — American Made✝️🇺🇸👨‍👧 (@JENNIFERSE27620) January 3, 2025

Yikes. She is so phony and cringey — ꧁ 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑦𝑊𝑒𝑠𝑡 ꧂ (@ContrarilyMary) January 3, 2025

tell me she's never reproduced a human without telling me. the complete lack of maternal instinct is laughable. — Perry Mason (@KimberlyGr46296) January 4, 2025

Thankfully, that ridiculous baby talk didn’t work on voters. Voters saw through her phoniness. Kamala Harris is tasked with certifying the presidential election on January 6. That’s another reminder that she was indeed defeated. Hopefully, that will shatter her delusion so she’ll stop lying to herself and small children.