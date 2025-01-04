Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than...
Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the...
VIP
Stacey Plaskett Has a Voice, but Not a Clue
Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the...
Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters
'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas...
Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl...
Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Elec...
Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like...
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM...
Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell...
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders

Dem Double-Think: C-SPAN Caller Hates ‘Insurrectionist’ Trump but Craves an Insurrection Against Him

Warren Squire  |  1:32 AM on January 04, 2025
Twitchy

A C-SPAN caller from California’s contradicting comment has many people scratching their heads Friday. The man says he can’t support an insurrectionist (meaning President-Elect Donald Trump), but adds he supports Democrats staging an insurrection against him. Say what?

Advertisement

Hear for yourself. (WATCH)

Some say holding these contradictory thoughts in his head at the same time would make George Orwell leap from his grave and say, ‘I told you so!’

Some were astounded he could be against something while simultaneously being for it in the same sentence. That’s pretty impressive!

Recommended

Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the Most Daunting
Eric V.
Advertisement

Democrats and others on left are not handling Trump’s re-election well. They have learned nothing from their loss. Expect even more abandonments of logic and reason as his term begins and his agenda works its way through Congress. Prepare for maximum lunacy.

Tags: C-SPAN CALIFORNIA CAPITOL DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP LEFTIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the Most Daunting
Eric V.
Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the Presidential Election
Warren Squire
Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters
Gordon K
Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than Black Days
Warren Squire
'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas Massie Over Mike Johnson
Amy
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the Most Daunting Eric V.
Advertisement