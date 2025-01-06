Senate Majority Leader John Thune Reportedly Has Votes to Confirm Pete Hegseth as...
Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly...
Arctic Blast from the Past: ‘Divinely’-Enhanced Video Shows BBC Reporter Getting a Faceful...
Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
VIP
Bill Nye, the Science Lie
Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy
Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books...
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who...
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...

Qamala Cult Believes Kamala Harris is Sending Coded Messages that She’s Never Leaving the White House

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Qamala Cult is at it again! Now they’re saying Kamala Harris is sending out coded messages in her online posts - she’s never leaving the White House! We’ve covered the Qamala phenomenon in the past here. It’s a movement similar to QAnon and is based on ignorance, Copium and an inability to accept that President-Elect Donald Trump is about to be sworn into the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Here’s their latest insanity. (WATCH)

Many Qamala Cultists believe if Trump is convicted of a felony it automatically makes him ineligible to become President. They don’t understand how the presidential line of succession works as well.

Another of the Qamala Cult’s pillars of stupidity is that the presidential election of Trump will not be certified on Monday. It’s explained in the screenshot below.

Recommended

Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject
Warren Squire
Advertisement

A real test of the movement will come tomorrow when Trump’s victory over Kamala is certified. We’re sure that will start a whole slew of new conspiracy theories.

Yes, there’s a reason this all feels like a cultural repeat, but the sides have changed.

Thankfully, we have our reliable meme-makers to help us laugh at all the Qamala nonsense.

Advertisement

The Qamala Cultists will have their decoder rings on tomorrow. They won’t like the not-so-secret message which will read: ‘Don’t forget to drink your Ovaltine and Trump takes back the Oval Office on January 20!’ 

Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP FAIL FUNNY INAUGURATION DAY KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject
Warren Squire
Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
Warren Squire
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Arctic Blast from the Past: ‘Divinely’-Enhanced Video Shows BBC Reporter Getting a Faceful of Snow
Warren Squire
Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy
Warren Squire
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject Warren Squire
Advertisement