Qamala Cult Believes Kamala Harris is Sending Coded Messages that She’s Never Leaving the White House

The Qamala Cult is at it again! Now they’re saying Kamala Harris is sending out coded messages in her online posts - she’s never leaving the White House! We’ve covered the Qamala phenomenon in the past here. It’s a movement similar to QAnon and is based on ignorance, Copium and an inability to accept that President-Elect Donald Trump is about to be sworn into the Oval Office.

Here’s their latest insanity. (WATCH)

Harris voters are now decoding her posts as proof that she has a top secret plot to stop Trump and reclaim the presidency pic.twitter.com/WhfNfAze5S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2025

Many Qamala Cultists believe if Trump is convicted of a felony it automatically makes him ineligible to become President. They don’t understand how the presidential line of succession works as well.

Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that Merchan is sentencing @realDonaldTrump on Jan 10 so that he’s a convicted felon, which they’ll use to keep him out of the WhiteHouse — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) January 5, 2025

So then it goes to Vance, unless they're trying to instigate a civil war — DonkWhisperer (@Shane_BSer) January 5, 2025

Another of the Qamala Cult’s pillars of stupidity is that the presidential election of Trump will not be certified on Monday. It’s explained in the screenshot below.

These liberals clinging onto Kamala saying she’s posting all these coded clues and is still going to become president have got to be some of the dumbest, most delusional low IQ cretins I’ve ever seen in my life — The Red X (@Th3RedX) January 5, 2025

A real test of the movement will come tomorrow when Trump’s victory over Kamala is certified. We’re sure that will start a whole slew of new conspiracy theories.

Will they acknowledge that Trump was elected after the certification goes without a hitch tomorrow? — Richard Howard (@rsch4274) January 5, 2025

Trump will be two years into his presidency and they’ll be like “Kamala is waiting in the wings”… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 5, 2025

Two years? Probably 2 days! lol pic.twitter.com/Le1iFqkboL — BBT2NJ (@EliteHockeyGuru) January 5, 2025

“Here’s how kamel toe can still win” — Bug 🐛 (@yuh17882) January 5, 2025

Yes, there’s a reason this all feels like a cultural repeat, but the sides have changed.

Is this their version of the Q-Anon weirdos that kept posting “Tick Tock,” 4 years ago? — CaptTyler (@CaptTyler) January 5, 2025

Blueanon has progressed to the next level.



All they need now is an anonymous forum to communicate. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 5, 2025

Dems and their ToxicDemMedia have destroyed so many brains! Reality and critical thinking are gone among blue anons — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 5, 2025

Tinfoil is flying off the shelves. pic.twitter.com/FWem854BUm — Ron (@heavycpl250) January 5, 2025

Thankfully, we have our reliable meme-makers to help us laugh at all the Qamala nonsense.

4 score and 7 martinis ago... pic.twitter.com/LsXJM8NhFY — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 5, 2025

Nothing can stop what is coming. Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/eBXjPJd6A6 — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) January 5, 2025

Can’t wait to see the screaming crybabies tomorrow when this happens! pic.twitter.com/HZzhAzlVef — Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) January 5, 2025

Her coded message is::: I lost!! — Abenaki (@Abe5073) January 5, 2025

The Qamala Cultists will have their decoder rings on tomorrow. They won’t like the not-so-secret message which will read: ‘Don’t forget to drink your Ovaltine and Trump takes back the Oval Office on January 20!’