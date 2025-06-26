Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer...
CNN's Brian Stelter Writes About Reporting Vs. Cheerleading After Hegseth 'Attacked' Journ...
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing...
Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'
GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
Axios: Trump to Limit Sharing Confidential Intel With Congress After Iran Leak
VIP
Ella Emhoff: Nepo Baby, Armpit Hair Aficionado, and Self-Proclaimed Non-Jewish Communist C...
MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and...
Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog
The Lincoln Project Thinks Pete Hegseth Is Too Emotional for the Job
Sleeper Cells: What Are They and Why They May Not Be the Real...
Keith Olbermann’s Meltdown: Simping for Iran’s Regime to Spite Trump
Pete Hegseth Asked Why He Only Congratulated 'Our Boys’ in Bombers

LA's Elite Moms: Exploiting Nannies, Evading Laws with Help of LA Times Reporter's Tips

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 26, 2025
Joan Marcus

If there wasn't a video, this one would be hard to believe.

Advertisement

Maybe they should just hire nannies in the US legally. What a concept!

It really is outrageous.

True! Maybe it shouldn't be shocking corporate media is advising people how to break the law.

They have some questions to answer.

None at all!

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
Advertisement

Of course they don't. They overwork their nannies, pay them next to nothing, give them no breaks and no sick days. 

The word 'supposed' is doing a lot of work here. 

Particularly when it is news outlets.

Make examples of them. 

It's the crazy eyes.

Advertisement

American girls would need to be paid decent money. The rich white ladies don't want to pay their 'servants' decent wages. 

Take time out of their botox and Pilates? Never!

That's the sad part!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing His Parents
Warren Squire
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer (Again)
Doug P.
CNN's Brian Stelter Writes About Reporting Vs. Cheerleading After Hegseth 'Attacked' Journalists
Brett T.
Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'
Brett T.
CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals justmindy
Advertisement