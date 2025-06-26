LA's Elite Moms: Exploiting Nannies, Evading Laws with Help of LA Times Reporter's Tips

If there wasn't a video, this one would be hard to believe.

An LA Times reporter has posted a video in which she coaches LA moms who hire illegal immigrant nannies on how to protect them from ICE and “limit risk” of an ICE encounter, including suggestions to give them “paid leave”, walk them to a bus stop, or call them a taxi to avoid… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 27, 2025

Maybe they should just hire nannies in the US legally. What a concept!

It really is outrageous.

I’m just surprised this wasn’t a reporter from the Miami Herald. https://t.co/QUR6LhXYrv — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 27, 2025

True! Maybe it shouldn't be shocking corporate media is advising people how to break the law.

@DrPatSoonShiong is running a newspaper to help people break laws? https://t.co/cdrlLfAFkO — Brandon S (@BSaarX) June 27, 2025

They have some questions to answer.

Apparently @latimes forgot they are just supposed to report on news 😠 https://t.co/Bjx0yaPi0L — Enlightening Matters (@EnlightenMatter) June 27, 2025

These people have no shame… https://t.co/gMd273TUwP — luxuryliving1023 (@luxurylife1023) June 27, 2025

None at all!

I wonder if those rich liberal white LA mommies have all been submitting the proper 1099s for their nannies?



Start busting them for tax fraud, and they’ll turn on Lupita faster than you can say “dios Mios” https://t.co/OQywr3Mk7Q — Taco Troubadour (@troubadour210) June 27, 2025

Of course they don't. They overwork their nannies, pay them next to nothing, give them no breaks and no sick days.

Why is the LA times — a supposed news outlet — giving advice on how to help illegal aliens continue breaking the law? https://t.co/GFl0FTz1r5 — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) June 27, 2025

The word 'supposed' is doing a lot of work here.

OK @AGPamBondi it really is time to start busting those who aid and abet illegals REGARDLESS of who they are. https://t.co/25Sv4c7LFs — Cl.Hoggatt (@ClHoggatt) June 27, 2025

Particularly when it is news outlets.

Harboring illegal aliens carries a 10 year sentence per illegal.



I am all for these LA ladies getting full terms. pic.twitter.com/kTAIY7AiLO — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) June 27, 2025

Make examples of them.

Why they all have that look? pic.twitter.com/J8F3PE1rqI — MontanaLibertarian (small L) (@MTLibertario) June 27, 2025

It's the crazy eyes.

Sounds like @DHSgov needs to go pay them a visit — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) June 27, 2025

Maybe college girls wouldn’t need to get indebted with student loans if there was a lot of “nanny” work available — rick clark (@rickcla01081312) June 27, 2025

American girls would need to be paid decent money. The rich white ladies don't want to pay their 'servants' decent wages.

Perish the thought of rich LA moms actually caring for their children. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) June 27, 2025

Take time out of their botox and Pilates? Never!

White liberal women ❤️ cheap labor...they go to yoga. — CatherineB ❤️🇺🇲💙 (@CathieMarieb) June 27, 2025

The women that hire them are embroiled in illegal human trafficking and know it and don’t care because it is cheap. — HI808 (@hi808sun) June 27, 2025

That's the sad part!