Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 14, 2024
You remember QAnon, right? It was a conspiracy theory movement that thought they had secret knowledge of what was going on behind the scenes in the first Trump White House. Then it all turned out to be a bunch of bunk. The left has their own version of this called, BlueAnon. Now, a new group is emerging on TikTok that is centered around Kamala Harris. Wait, did we mention JD Vance is on her side?

Yes, really. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

So, there appears to be dozens, if not hundreds, of these ‘believers’ on TikTok.

One poster has come up with the perfect name for them: Qamala. 

Oh, it really is good!

This is nothing new if you remember Trump‘s first term in office when the kooky QAnon stuff started.

Kamala lost and her supporters are trying to find comfort in false hope. Oh, and they’re also crazy.

Eventually, this will all come crashing down around them.

It will be interesting to see how the Qamala theories evolve over the coming years. Maybe, Vance is secretly working to get Gwen Walz on the Supteme Court. Oh no, there’s going to be a ‘Qwalz’ movement isn’t there?

