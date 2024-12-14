Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult

You remember QAnon, right? It was a conspiracy theory movement that thought they had secret knowledge of what was going on behind the scenes in the first Trump White House. Then it all turned out to be a bunch of bunk. The left has their own version of this called, BlueAnon. Now, a new group is emerging on TikTok that is centered around Kamala Harris. Wait, did we mention JD Vance is on her side?

Advertisement

Yes, really. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

There’s a segment of Kamala supporters on TikTok that are convinced JD Vance is working with the feds to “turn state's evidence” against Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election.



They believe Kamala will be inaugurated.



It’s insane how deranged these people are. pic.twitter.com/nXYhNidO3B — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2024

There are hundreds of these videos pic.twitter.com/nZzKypRROm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2024

So, there appears to be dozens, if not hundreds, of these ‘believers’ on TikTok.

One poster has come up with the perfect name for them: Qamala.

They are the Qamala people.



Like Q Anon.

Not quite blue anon.

It's different. — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) December 13, 2024

This is perfect lol — Peter 🧑‍💻 (@TheRegionLife) December 13, 2024

Oh, it really is good!

This is nothing new if you remember Trump‘s first term in office when the kooky QAnon stuff started.

Remember, there were a lot of Maga people who believe the same thing about Trump just four years ago. Some of them still believe it.



There are a lot of idiots in this world and it does not matter what party they belong to — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) December 13, 2024

Kamala lost and her supporters are trying to find comfort in false hope. Oh, and they’re also crazy.

Eventually, this will all come crashing down around them.

Can you imagine the hate these people are going to get when none of this happens? They don't think of the consequences before they post! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 14, 2024

To be fair, they were mentally unwell BEFORE the election. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) December 13, 2024

Real life isn't exciting enough for people who think about superheroes and Star Wars all day. — John, Who Is Above the Law (@jswriter65) December 13, 2024

It will be interesting to see how the Qamala theories evolve over the coming years. Maybe, Vance is secretly working to get Gwen Walz on the Supteme Court. Oh no, there’s going to be a ‘Qwalz’ movement isn’t there?