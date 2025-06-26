Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 26, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Freedom Caucus Republicans are being Islamophobic again, and "moderate Republican" Bill Kristol has had enough of it. We don't see the lie in Rep. Andy Ogles' post about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdadi. 

He is a socialist who will destroy New York City. As for antisemitic? In his former gig as a rapper, Mamdani voiced his “love” for the “Holy Land Five,” "the five leaders of a notorious nonprofit convicted of funneling more than $12 million to the terror group Hamas," according to the New York Post. He also recently said on The Bulwark's podcast that "globalize the Intifada" was the equivalent of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in that it just expressed “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.” Even The Atlantic's Jonathan Chait is asking why Mamdani won't denounce the slogan.

Anyway, Kristol, who claims to have been anti-Mamdani, says that Ogles' letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi has made him more "anti-anti-Mamdani." We suspect Kristol was rooting for Andrew Cuomo to be New York City's next mayor, but will settle for Mamdani if he's the Democrats' choice.

This time, they're going to get socialism right. We can feel it.

He could have just said that Ogles' letter was unnecessary or poorly thought out. But he didn't.

Well said.

Unfortunately, Ogles just plays into the "Islamophobia" card. Memdani is a naturalized citizen and shouldn't be deported. If people were smart, he wouldn't be anywhere near political power, but these are New Yorkers who, like Ogles says, for some reason want to see their city destroyed.

***

Tags:

BILL KRISTOL NEW YORK

