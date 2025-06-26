Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'

Freedom Caucus Republicans are being Islamophobic again, and "moderate Republican" Bill Kristol has had enough of it. We don't see the lie in Rep. Andy Ogles' post about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdadi.

Advertisement

Zohran "little muhammad" Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.



Attached is my letter to @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/RWCZm67VOr — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 26, 2025

He is a socialist who will destroy New York City. As for antisemitic? In his former gig as a rapper, Mamdani voiced his “love” for the “Holy Land Five,” "the five leaders of a notorious nonprofit convicted of funneling more than $12 million to the terror group Hamas," according to the New York Post. He also recently said on The Bulwark's podcast that "globalize the Intifada" was the equivalent of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in that it just expressed “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.” Even The Atlantic's Jonathan Chait is asking why Mamdani won't denounce the slogan.

Anyway, Kristol, who claims to have been anti-Mamdani, says that Ogles' letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi has made him more "anti-anti-Mamdani." We suspect Kristol was rooting for Andrew Cuomo to be New York City's next mayor, but will settle for Mamdani if he's the Democrats' choice.

I've gotta say, I'm rapidly becoming more anti-anti-Zohran than anti-Zohran. https://t.co/NqVH18uKcH — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 26, 2025

I love how principled you are. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) June 26, 2025

Your political philosophy is as firm as a wet paper sack, so does it really matter? — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) June 26, 2025

You did it Bill

You outsmarted yourself

The commentator of our times — Jankyman (@GA_Optimal) June 26, 2025

Do you have any actual beliefs? — Barkus Aurelius (@frankly_spoke) June 26, 2025

if this is your reaction, then you’re truly a lost soul — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 26, 2025

He's probably got some good ideas that have never been tried before. — Victor Lams (@victorlams) June 26, 2025

This time, they're going to get socialism right. We can feel it.

Idk, I’m still pretty anti-the guy who says “globalize the intifada”, hangs out with guys who think we deserved 9/11, and wants state-run grocery stores. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) June 26, 2025

Of course. — Sterling Simonson 🇺🇸 (@sterlings5) June 26, 2025

You would — Francois Dillinger (@FrancoisD2024) June 26, 2025

I mean, we already know you have no principles. — Juan (@JuanIsidro) June 26, 2025

Advertisement

I’m anti whatever you’ve become — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 26, 2025

He could have just said that Ogles' letter was unnecessary or poorly thought out. But he didn't.

Endorsing a socialist would certainly be on-brand for you based on your trajectory over the past 15 years. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) June 26, 2025

Bill, we know you're a committed Democrat and the Democrat Party is becoming openly socialist. You don't need the double negatives. — kokomored (@kokomored1) June 26, 2025

You suck just stop it. — Kibelsbits (@kibelsbits34952) June 26, 2025

Well said.

Unfortunately, Ogles just plays into the "Islamophobia" card. Memdani is a naturalized citizen and shouldn't be deported. If people were smart, he wouldn't be anywhere near political power, but these are New Yorkers who, like Ogles says, for some reason want to see their city destroyed.

***