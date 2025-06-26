Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing His Parents

Senator John Kennedy has a theory about the person who leaked a preliminary assessment of the recent U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. The Louisiana Republican says the leaker has a history of disappointing his parents.

Here’s Kennedy on CNN. (WATCH)

SEN KENNEDY: "I think this was an intentional leak by somebody who wanted to do harm to this administration."



“By somebody who probably has a history of disappointing his parents." pic.twitter.com/k5ctwAYw5t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

Senator Kennedy is a national treasure. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) June 26, 2025

His Kennedyisms are always the best. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 26, 2025

He can’t be topped on the zinger front. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

That’s the truth!

Commenters couldn’t help but get in on the fun as well.

*the guys parents right now*



“You know what…he’s right.” pic.twitter.com/j8hlzW5ENx — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 26, 2025

😂



We gotta have a laugh with this stuff once in a while. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

Of course—it was Democrat. Naturally, the person’s parents would be disappointed. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) June 26, 2025

The chances it was a Republican are pretty slim.

Posters say they’re pretty sure who it is. One points his finger at the Senate’s most infamous pencil neck.

It was Adam Schiff. Investigate him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 26, 2025

No such thing as leaking classified info without the intent to harm the country and the administration. Hope this is brought to a swift end. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 26, 2025

One thousand percent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

We agree.

Another poster is looking to the East Coast for their likely leaker.

My money is on this Senator from Connecticut, he’s already disappointed his family by leaving them for Pete Buttigieg’s former adviser (who is also a Soros operative) this past year, what’s a little treason for the cherry on top. He’s such scumbag it wouldn’t be surprising. 😒 https://t.co/8stURcbSkF — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) June 26, 2025

I just hope whoever it is, they nail them on treason charges. I could care less if it is a sitting congressman. Nobody is above the law. — 〽️The Patriot Man 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2024 (@thepatriotman11) June 26, 2025

Whomever it is, accountability is required. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

Once found, they need to be arrested and brought up on charges immediately. An example needs to be made, or this will keep happening.