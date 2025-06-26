Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing His Parents

Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator John Kennedy has a theory about the person who leaked a preliminary assessment of the recent U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. The Louisiana Republican says the leaker has a history of disappointing his parents.

Here’s Kennedy on CNN. (WATCH)

That’s the truth!

Commenters couldn’t help but get in on the fun as well.

The chances it was a Republican are pretty slim.

Posters say they’re pretty sure who it is. One points his finger at the Senate’s most infamous pencil neck.

We agree.

Another poster is looking to the East Coast for their likely leaker.

Once found, they need to be arrested and brought up on charges immediately. An example needs to be made, or this will keep happening.

