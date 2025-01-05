Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former Wyoming Senator Liz Cheney recently received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden. It was awarded to Cheney for putting ‘country over party’ which means lying to the American people by creating false narratives about January 6. Mollie Hemingway took to Fox News Sunday to obliterate the fake image of Liz Cheney constructed by legacy media and their Democrat Party.

Check this out! (WATCH)

One of the best things for the country and the Republican Party was Cheney forever-yoking herself to a cognitively-declining Joe Biden, the corrupt Democrat Party and the gibbering, colossal failure that is Kamala Harris. Thanks, Liz!

The scuttlebutt on Capitol Hill is she’s lobbying for a Biden pardon. She never counted on Trump getting re-elected.

That won’t stop a pardon from being given. Biden pardons are an admission of criminal guilt as we recently saw with Hunter Biden’s 11-year blanket pardon. It would only confirm what we already know.

Many hope no pardon is given so Cheney and her cohorts can be investigated and possibly face prison time.

Cheney in prison orange and trying unsuccessfully to use her worthless medal to barter for smokes and packs of gum would be a wonderful sight to behold. Let’s hope Biden doesn’t issue her a pardon out of spite or in a fit of forgetfulness. That way she’ll go from Citizens Medal to metal bars.

