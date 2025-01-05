Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes

Former Wyoming Senator Liz Cheney recently received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden. It was awarded to Cheney for putting ‘country over party’ which means lying to the American people by creating false narratives about January 6. Mollie Hemingway took to Fox News Sunday to obliterate the fake image of Liz Cheney constructed by legacy media and their Democrat Party.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @MZHemingway just went scorched earth on all things Liz Cheney:



- On her role in the J6 Committee: “She obstructed justice. She witnessed hampered….She hid evidence that exonerated Donald Trump….The pardon is being sought by people who know what she did, because… pic.twitter.com/9Gdf8Yf8zn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2025

One of the best things for the country and the Republican Party was Cheney forever-yoking herself to a cognitively-declining Joe Biden, the corrupt Democrat Party and the gibbering, colossal failure that is Kamala Harris. Thanks, Liz!

Liz Cheney really does think she’s above it all. After losing her own election by 40% she thinks her presence would help Kamala Harris get elected. Both women are extremely unpopular. We will see what future holds for Liz. She should be held accountable. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 5, 2025

Trump managed to make Kamala/Dems stake their campaign fortunes on embracing and defending Liz Cheney



Amazing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2025

So much winning — JP (@J_P1776) January 5, 2025

The scuttlebutt on Capitol Hill is she’s lobbying for a Biden pardon. She never counted on Trump getting re-elected.

She better get a pardon from the Big Guy. I think her next suit should be an orange one. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 5, 2025

My hunch is she got this instead, and knows it. pic.twitter.com/zQQZVPz1wV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2025

She can't get a Biden pardon because then the game is up. Everyone will know she really did commit crimes. — Seath Mor Sgorfhiaclach SHAYTH MOR SKOR-fee-KLAK (@sh23315176) January 5, 2025

That won’t stop a pardon from being given. Biden pardons are an admission of criminal guilt as we recently saw with Hunter Biden’s 11-year blanket pardon. It would only confirm what we already know.

Many hope no pardon is given so Cheney and her cohorts can be investigated and possibly face prison time.

Liz Cheney belongs in jail along with everyone else on the J6 committee.



They tampered with witnesses and destroyed evidence.



It’s an easy win for Pam Bondi. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2025

Poor Liz may have to settle with a medal instead of a pardon — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2025

Barter for commissary! I just want to make sure the jail she’s assigned to wears orange — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 5, 2025

Cheney in prison orange and trying unsuccessfully to use her worthless medal to barter for smokes and packs of gum would be a wonderful sight to behold. Let’s hope Biden doesn’t issue her a pardon out of spite or in a fit of forgetfulness. That way she’ll go from Citizens Medal to metal bars.