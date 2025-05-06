Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)

As the U.K. rights the gender ideology ship and acknowledges that women are adult human females, the American Democrats continue to double and triple down on trans ideology.

Despite being on the losing side of this issue, they keep browbeating us in the hopes we'll believe some women have penises and there are 57 genders.

MN Rep. Leigh Finke was once Christopher Finke. He's the first trans member of the Minnesota legislature, and he wants us to know government doesn't define him.

Rep. Leigh Finke from Minnesota: "The Government does not tell us who we are."pic.twitter.com/qq9hPPgFab — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 6, 2025

Finke backed legislation that made MN a 'trans refuge', so he's got no problem telling parents and kids who they are, or what they can/can't say.

No. Science does. DNA does. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 6, 2025

Boom.

Science doesn't lie.

True. Biology does, dude. — Ayn Rand's Dog (@AynRandDog) May 6, 2025

Remember when the Democrats were the 'party of science'?

Good times.

I don’t care who you are, Leigh.

Leave the kids and women alone. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) May 6, 2025

That's all we've ever asked.

Be whatever you’d like, be a freaking toilet for all I care, just be one in a males bathroom and not a women’s. 🎤 🫳🏻 — Mr.Ineffable (@MisterIneffable) May 6, 2025

Amen.

Serious question: Does prioritizing personal identity over objective standards of mental fitness align with the principles that built strong, enduring societies? — SimpSlayerX (@simp_slayer_x) May 6, 2025

It does not.

True. But that doesn’t mean I have to accept you for something you’re not! — The Crazi Troll Podcast (@thecrazitroll2) May 6, 2025

The forced acceptance is the problem.

Which is why changing your gender on government issued documents does not mean your gender has actually changed. https://t.co/VhRwzrC7Py — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 6, 2025

EXCELLENT POINT!

If the government doesn't define gender, then why do licenses, passports, or birth certificates need to be changed?

Ok. Got it. YOU ARE A MAN NOW AND FOREVER. You look like a man, sound like a man, act like a man b/c you are A MAN. https://t.co/atZGZzYUAa — Darla C. McKinley (@darla_dish) May 6, 2025

That's not the government defining Finke.

That's the rest of us.

