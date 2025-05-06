Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)

Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 06, 2025
ImgFlip

As the U.K. rights the gender ideology ship and acknowledges that women are adult human females, the American Democrats continue to double and triple down on trans ideology.

Despite being on the losing side of this issue, they keep browbeating us in the hopes we'll believe some women have penises and there are 57 genders.

MN Rep. Leigh Finke was once Christopher Finke. He's the first trans member of the Minnesota legislature, and he wants us to know government doesn't define him.

WATCH:

Finke backed legislation that made MN a 'trans refuge', so he's got no problem telling parents and kids who they are, or what they can/can't say.

Boom.

Science doesn't lie.

Remember when the Democrats were the 'party of science'? 

Good times.

That's all we've ever asked.

Amen.

It does not.

The forced acceptance is the problem.

EXCELLENT POINT!

If the government doesn't define gender, then why do licenses, passports, or birth certificates need to be changed?

That's not the government defining Finke.

That's the rest of us.

