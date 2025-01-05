NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)

New footage has been released of the Cybertruck explosion outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas and instead of providing more information it has cast more doubts and raised even more damning questions about the incident.

Take a look:

Based on the new footage, it looks to me like the driver was alive at the time of the explosion.



He is still sitting upright, no visible blood or view of the wound, and his head appears to turn just before the explosion.



I’m not sure what could be gained from lying about this… pic.twitter.com/zyZueo91nO — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 5, 2025

Post continues:

I’m not sure what could be gained from lying about this detail, and at this point I’m not so sure it matters. It’s either some dude who lost his mind, or it’s some intelligence agency op to sow discord.

Something just does not add up here.

We know, you're as shocked as we are.

A can of gas and some fireworks for a bomb sure seems amateurish for a guy that actually blows stuff up for a living, don't you think? — Kevin Rooney (@krooney61) January 5, 2025

Also true.

The saddest part of all of this beyond the man who lost/took his life remains the fact that Americans simply don't trust law enforcement to tell us the truth, especially at the federal level. Three-letter agencies have unfortunately proven time and time again we simply can't trust them. We've all grown so used to be lying to that even if they are telling us the truth about the Cybertruck explosion, few if any of us believe them. And to be fair to the nonbelievers, they have spent years and years lying to us, pretending vehicles can drive themselves and guns magically shoot themselves to avoid telling the real story because it's politically inconvenient.

Don't get us wrong, the explosion was a terrible thing but the aftermath has been pretty terrible itself. Especially the Never Trump movement (that awful Republicans Against Trump account) actually taking joy in the fact Livelsberger may have been a Trump supporter.

Long story short, January 20th and with it Kash Patel can't get here soon enough.

