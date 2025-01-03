LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes...
Elon Musk Dives Into the Rotherham Scandal

About the NOLA Terrorist's Alleged Mosque? Yeah, It Just Keeps Getting Worse and Worse and WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 03, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the New Orleans terrorist's alleged Mosque told its members not to speak to law enforcement which seems shady AF. Especially since they're solution is allowing CAIR to do all the talking for othem.

But add this tidbit to the mix and yikes, so much yikes.

Let's not pretend any of us are shocked about what the Imam said about Hitler and the Jews but seeing it after a deadly terror attack carried out once again on American soil is a bit jarring.

No wonder they don't want their members 'talking':

Ummm ... yikes.

From the Free Beacon:

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Islamic terrorist who killed 14 people in the New Year's Eve attack on New Orleans, lived near a Houston mosque led by a radical imam who once preached that Hitler massacred Jews because "they like to take control of the economy," video footage shows. 

The Jewish people "have many problems, but that’s one of the main problems—they like to take control of the economy," Imam Eiad Soudan of Houston's Masjid Bilal mosque said in November 2023, according to footage released by the Middle East Media Research Institute. "Everywhere they go, whatever is the rule, as long as they get to the goal, the means don't matter." 

"They seek corruption in the land," Soudan continued. "Hitler hated the Israelites so bad because of the economy thing, they were in control of the economy." He referred to Hitler as "this guy ... with the nice moustache."

This reminds us of that time a certain representative described 9/11 as 'some people who did some thing.' 

Hitler was this guy with a nice moustache.

Yikes again.

