LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes...
Chuck Schumer's Done Trusting VOTERS to 'Protect Democracy' (Guess Who He's Looking to...
About the NOLA Terrorist's Alleged Mosque? Yeah, It Just Keeps Getting Worse and...
VIP
In Michigan We're About to See Another Example of How Dems 'Protect the...
Nick Adams: Aussie turned MAGA
*HIC* Nancy Pelosi Posts Hilariously TERRIFYING (Drunk?) Video and X Replies are Comedy...
Sen. Ted Cruz Thinks Liz Cheney Might Deserve Something Other Than a Medal...
Biden Spends the Day Meeting With Democrat Social Media Influencers
DEI Is Drying Up in Florida As New Laws Push Merit Over Race-Based...
Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Be...
Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack
Putting a New Face Forward: Matt Gaetz’s Latest Turn as OANN TV Host...
Madame President: Chris Cillizza Asks is America Ready for a Female Commander in...
VIP
Elon Musk Dives Into the Rotherham Scandal

John Harwood Tries DUNKING on Brit Hume for Mocking Liz Cheney and Her New Medal and WOW, That Was STUPID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 03, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden gave Liz Cheney a big, fancy, shiny medal for 'putting people over party' by leading the January 6th Committee after she was handpicked by Nancy Pelosi proving the whole damn thing really was political.

Advertisement

And she accepted the award.

Yeah, we threw up in our mouths a little as well.

Welp, Brit Hume called this one as he saw it ... 

He's right, you know. It was a show trial to come up with a narrative and agenda that Pelosi herself and the Democrats wanted. It was never about justice or finding out what really happened, no no, it was about creating a story and message they thought would keep Trump out of the White House forever.

They were, of course wrong.

And speaking of being wrong, John Harwood was none-too-happy with Hume's assessment of Cheney's 'pieces of silver'.

Recommended

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments
Sam J.
Advertisement

What?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy Hell this guy is a doorknob.

Except when orange man is bad ... ahem.

And she got a big pretty medal for her efforts.

Advertisement

If only Harwood were capable of being embarrassed ... 

Sadly, he's not.

===========================================================================

Related:

*HIC* Nancy Pelosi Posts Hilariously TERRIFYING (Drunk?) Video and X Replies are Comedy GOLD (Watch)

We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...

Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time LOW

Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along

Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BRIT HUME JOHN HARWOOD LIZ CHENEY JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer's Done Trusting VOTERS to 'Protect Democracy' (Guess Who He's Looking to NOW)
Doug P.
About the NOLA Terrorist's Alleged Mosque? Yeah, It Just Keeps Getting Worse and Worse and WORSE
Sam J.
*HIC* Nancy Pelosi Posts Hilariously TERRIFYING (Drunk?) Video and X Replies are Comedy GOLD (Watch)
Sam J.
Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident
Warren Squire
Accuweather Forecasts a Big Chill
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments Sam J.
Advertisement