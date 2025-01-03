John Harwood Tries DUNKING on Brit Hume for Mocking Liz Cheney and Her New Medal and WOW, That Was STUPID

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden gave Liz Cheney a big, fancy, shiny medal for 'putting people over party' by leading the January 6th Committee after she was handpicked by Nancy Pelosi proving the whole damn thing really was political.

And she accepted the award.

Yeah, we threw up in our mouths a little as well.

President Biden announced he is awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Rep. Liz Cheney, the two lawmakers who led the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/74OtGU0o6O — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 2, 2025

Welp, Brit Hume called this one as he saw it ...

This is repulsive. That investigation was done by a committee all of whose members were chosen by Nancy Pelosi, and was produced like a TV show. There was no cross examination of witnesses. The media fell for it, but it was utterly one-sided. A show trial. https://t.co/9LSmr8rGCU — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 2, 2025

He's right, you know. It was a show trial to come up with a narrative and agenda that Pelosi herself and the Democrats wanted. It was never about justice or finding out what really happened, no no, it was about creating a story and message they thought would keep Trump out of the White House forever.

They were, of course wrong.

And speaking of being wrong, John Harwood was none-too-happy with Hume's assessment of Cheney's 'pieces of silver'.

Thompson and Cheney documented how a criminal president incited a deadly insurrection to overturn his election defeat.



the principal witnesses were his own aides.



everyone who values the American experiment and the difference between right and wrong should be grateful. https://t.co/gH9uqeqZkp — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 3, 2025

What?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy Hell this guy is a doorknob.

Thompson refused to accept the results of the 2004 election, but it’s at least nice to see Harwood show he’s just Dan Rather 2.0 as he auditions to be the next spokesperson for the DNC… https://t.co/44nopurE2S — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 3, 2025

I thought one of the values of the "American experiment" also included the offer of due process to every accused person. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 3, 2025

Except when orange man is bad ... ahem.

Thompson and Cheney put on a dog and pony show production with the help of an ABC executive!



Cheney is a criminal!@Alyssafarah is an accomplice! pic.twitter.com/qYViZ11vzG — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) January 3, 2025

And she got a big pretty medal for her efforts.

Really, then why did they destroy evidence?



It was an illegitimate committee which violated its own House Rules when it was formed. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) January 3, 2025

Be embarrassed — Sam (@CadleSam) January 3, 2025

If only Harwood were capable of being embarrassed ...

Sadly, he's not.

