Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)

However much you hate the media, it's not nearly enough. Honestly, we're not sure there's a word that adequately describes the amount of disdain the majority of Americans has for the so-called legacy media.

Imagine trying to make the case that the man who blew up a Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel was in any way, shape, or form a Trump supporter.

Because that's exactly what they tried to do:

🚨 WTF?! CNN “doesn’t know” whether the guy who literally tried to BLOW UP TRUMP TOWER “was pro-Trump or not.”



You don’t hate the legacy media enough. pic.twitter.com/mUg4feuM4Q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 2, 2025

WTF indeed.

We're about 24 hours away from them claiming he was a far-right extremist, just watch. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 2, 2025

Can we not give them any ideas? Although to be fair, we wouldn't put it past them, not even a little bit. As it is, they're already sort of implying the guy MAY have been a Trump supporter. Not sure what his motive was in their minds but hey, anything to blame it on the Right, ya' know? That's CNN's bread and butter, after all.

And this is why their ratings continue to drop RAPIDLY.



What a joke. — Jack (@jackunheard) January 2, 2025

And not a funny one.

He’s such a fan of Trump he blew up his car outside the building , he was rocking an Ukraine shirt and his wife was a rampant Trump hater?

If CNN says he may be a Trump fan it’s confirmed he was a TDS sufferer..we probably won’t get the manifesto if there was one either and… https://t.co/xxGsQycMDV — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 2, 2025

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

If a Cybertruck, loaded with explosives, blowing up directly in front of Trump tower isn't a clear indicator of someone's political leanings, I wonder what is. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 2, 2025

We are all in for a FOUR long years of, 'But orange man BAD.'

Eat yer Wheaties.

