Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitchy

However much you hate the media, it's not nearly enough. Honestly, we're not sure there's a word that adequately describes the amount of disdain the majority of Americans has for the so-called legacy media.

Imagine trying to make the case that the man who blew up a Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel was in any way, shape, or form a Trump supporter. 

Because that's exactly what they tried to do:

WTF indeed.

Can we not give them any ideas? Although to be fair, we wouldn't put it past them, not even a little bit. As it is, they're already sort of implying the guy MAY have been a Trump supporter. Not sure what his motive was in their minds but hey, anything to blame it on the Right, ya' know? That's CNN's bread and butter, after all.

And not a funny one.

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

We are all in for a FOUR long years of, 'But orange man BAD.'

Eat yer Wheaties.

