Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It was last fall when the British rioted after three little girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp. The United Kingdom accused Elon Musk of inciting the riots with his posts on X and even threatened to extradite and arrest him. Most of Eurpose seems to want Musk and X canceled.

On the cover of the new issue of Der Spiegel, Vice Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck, of the Green Party, tells Musk to keep his hands off of Germany's democracy.

Musk, who has openly supported the "far-right" and "anti-immigrant" Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party, responded.

Jurgen Nauditt has had it with Musk exercising his freedom of speech and is accusing him of trying to "destroy Europe for his own benefit." We're not sure how the owner of X would benefit from "destroying" Europe.

Musk has been criticizing the British government for covering up the horrific grooming gang scandal for fear of being deemed racist. Now he's "attacking" Germany by calling Habeck a traitor. It has nothing to do with free speech; he wants to destroy Europe.

Europe really does need saving from itself. The crackdowns on free speech, including prosecution in Scotland just for "criticizing migrants," are appalling. Musk would benefit from a strong Europe.

That sounds racist.

Tags: ELON MUSK ENGLAND EUROPE TWITTER

