Hot Take: Elon Musk Wants to Destroy Europe for His Own Benefit

It was last fall when the British rioted after three little girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp. The United Kingdom accused Elon Musk of inciting the riots with his posts on X and even threatened to extradite and arrest him. Most of Eurpose seems to want Musk and X canceled.

On the cover of the new issue of Der Spiegel, Vice Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck, of the Green Party, tells Musk to keep his hands off of Germany's democracy.

"Hands off our democracy, Mr Musk."



says Green party frontman Habeck on the new cover of Der Spiegel. pic.twitter.com/i88MovJ2Tc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2025

Musk, who has openly supported the "far-right" and "anti-immigrant" Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party, responded.

Habeck is a traitor to the German people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

That's absolutly true. — Fabian Keubel (@FKeubel) January 4, 2025

Jurgen Nauditt has had it with Musk exercising his freedom of speech and is accusing him of trying to "destroy Europe for his own benefit." We're not sure how the owner of X would benefit from "destroying" Europe.

After criticizing the British government 23 times in just one hour, elon musk is now attacking Germany again.

This has nothing to do with free speech, he wants to destroy Europe.



He wants to destroy Europe for his own benefit. pic.twitter.com/7EaFz4qS8k — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) January 3, 2025

Musk has been criticizing the British government for covering up the horrific grooming gang scandal for fear of being deemed racist. Now he's "attacking" Germany by calling Habeck a traitor. It has nothing to do with free speech; he wants to destroy Europe.

Seems like Europe is already doing a good job destroying itself… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 4, 2025

You ok? You sound a tad hysterical. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 3, 2025

Europe is nearly at the point of no return mate. He is trying to save it. — Ed Williams (@eddwilliams8) January 3, 2025

Elon is stating hard truths that are offensive to leftist, woke, globalist supporters and sympathizers. His willingness to state these things openly and unapologetically may well turn the tide and save Western Civilization from itself. — Douglas Hargett (@douglashargett) January 4, 2025

I mean to be fair Jurgen, and I say this as a person of German descent, I don't think Germans can really cry "destruction of Europe" in response to criticism. — Jordan Dittloff (@Dittloff4Senate) January 4, 2025

Elon Musk is late to the party. Mark Steyn over 20 years ago and, more recently, Douglas Murray wrote several books, essays and public speeches on this very issue. I'm sure other European authors have written about it as well. — Marlene Anderson (@andersm0) January 4, 2025

Europe is destroying itself. Elon is simply pointing it out. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 4, 2025

Why would he want that? He’s just calling you out for destroying your own countries all in the name of power at a huge expense of the people. — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) January 3, 2025

Thanks for admitting you don’t have free speech there! — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) January 4, 2025

Jürgen, Musk isn’t trying to destroy Europe, he’s pointing out the failures the elites don’t want to address. When the system fails the people, someone needs to call it out, and Musk is doing just that. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 3, 2025

Perhaps it’s because the UK and EU give @elonmusk so much ammo …



You guys are in a descendant era



And, you’re perfectly happy managing the decline — MJC Esq (@MJCEsq7) January 4, 2025

What does the richest man in the world have to benefit from the “destruction” of Europe? — Matt For Liberty (@mattforliberty) January 4, 2025

The elites across the west have had it their way for so long that the act of being challenged publicly is upsetting and a new experience. — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) January 4, 2025

Europe really does need saving from itself. The crackdowns on free speech, including prosecution in Scotland just for "criticizing migrants," are appalling. Musk would benefit from a strong Europe.

Maybe Europe needs to be European again. — theUnyieldingHierophant (@SGibbs99029) January 4, 2025

That sounds racist.

Free speech allows you to express your thoughts openly. I get that this idea might seem strange in the European Union - today's version of the USSR. — LGBT for Israel (@LGBforIL) January 3, 2025

