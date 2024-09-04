Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot

It's been a month now since native Britons rioted. Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that there would be consequences, and a judge warned that citizens would be arrested even for casually observing rioting. You didn't have to participate; just looking at it would be a crime.

The Guardian is still stumped as to why Britons rioted. Was it racism? Poverty? Alcoholism? Social media?

Racism? Poverty, drink and social media? We still don’t know why Britons rioted a month ago – and we need answers | Tim Newburn https://t.co/52p5RlNuPK — Guardian Opinion (@guardianopinion) September 4, 2024

We're pretty sure the answer is the stabbing death of three little girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp.

Try starting with Stockport, that may help your quest for answers you vile snake 🐍 pic.twitter.com/lLdT8PtFul — Captain Benjamin 🐺 (@BenjaminDeRebel) September 4, 2024

The 3 dead children? — US MSM lied re Biden health, Biden laptop+Russia C (@TTR100) September 4, 2024

Tim Newburn seems to know already what the cause of the riots was:

In the weeks since the riots, a number of fairly firm narratives have become established. The first is that misinformation spread on social media was crucial in bringing people out on to the streets. Second, the anti-immigration rhetoric associated with the far right – and the “tough on immigration” messages now popular across the political spectrum – are assumed to have helped foment the violence. In short, the story goes that these were racist, Islamophobic, anti-migrant riots.

That would distinguish them from your usual everyday riot in the U.K., which is led by Islamic migrants.

Apparently, Newburn was responsible for a major research project back in 2011 where he interviewed "hundreds of people, including 270 rioters, more than 100 police officers and dozens of lawyers, community members and victims of the violence and destruction." He then goes on to mention nothing about racism, poverty, alcohol, and social media. "It's complex" is the best we get.

The fact that you would put this out as a hard hitting opinion piece just shows how far up your own ass you have your heads. — B (@phreakmac) September 4, 2024

Because a Rwandan murdered three little English girls, you snakes. — Ryan (@RyanMorganx10) September 4, 2024

Perhaps it has to do with the straw that broke the camel's back when little kids were macheted and some were murdered? This of course following relentless stabbings, attacks, grooming, rapes and murders of British people. Do you really have no idea why people might get angry? — Shayna (@Shayna620) September 4, 2024

Oh wow, I thought it was the 3 little girls being murdered? It also could have been the grooming gang scandal that came to light right before that... or maybe it was all those unprovoked knife attacks by migrants? Gosh, who can say? — Ohmnomz (@Ohmnomz) September 4, 2024

Maybe it was the three murdered girls? You ever consider that, you worthless sacks of shit? — Rick Partlow (@RickPartlow66) September 4, 2024

What an abhorrent take. — SR (@PlatinisBungs) September 4, 2024

How about the murder of 3 little girls and stabbing of 7 others? After weeks of daily violence by migrants? — Nicole (@R_CA_1) September 4, 2024

We know exactly why the riots happened, you just don't want to acknowledge it. — Genos (@OlliGenos) September 4, 2024

Maybe unfettered immigration from Muslim countries by people who have no intention of assimilating and tend to be a bit stabby stokes the flames, and the straw that broke the camel's back was the murder of three little girls. Even native Britons have a breaking point.

