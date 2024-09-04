Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?
New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI
Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails...
Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop
Jemele Hill Knows That Fox News' Peter Doocy Wanted to Say Something Racist
Desperate Senate Dems Demand Trump Prove He Didn't Take Bribe From Egypt
Jen Rubin: 'American Hero' Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris
'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palest...
She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black...
All These Matching Buses Leaving Kamala Harris' NH Rally Just Scream 'Genuine Grassroots...
'Ex' Nathan Wade Shows Up With Fani Willis After Daughter Pulled Over

Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been a month now since native Britons rioted. Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that there would be consequences, and a judge warned that citizens would be arrested even for casually observing rioting. You didn't have to participate; just looking at it would be a crime.

Advertisement

The Guardian is still stumped as to why Britons rioted. Was it racism? Poverty? Alcoholism? Social media?

We're pretty sure the answer is the stabbing death of three little girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp.

Tim Newburn seems to know already what the cause of the riots was:

In the weeks since the riots, a number of fairly firm narratives have become established. The first is that misinformation spread on social media was crucial in bringing people out on to the streets. Second, the anti-immigration rhetoric associated with the far right – and the “tough on immigration” messages now popular across the political spectrum – are assumed to have helped foment the violence. In short, the story goes that these were racist, Islamophobic, anti-migrant riots.

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That would distinguish them from your usual everyday riot in the U.K., which is led by Islamic migrants.

Apparently, Newburn was responsible for a major research project back in 2011 where he interviewed "hundreds of people, including 270 rioters, more than 100 police officers and dozens of lawyers, community members and victims of the violence and destruction." He then goes on to mention nothing about racism, poverty, alcohol, and social media. "It's complex" is the best we get.

Advertisement

Maybe unfettered immigration from Muslim countries by people who have no intention of assimilating and tend to be a bit stabby stokes the flames, and the straw that broke the camel's back was the murder of three little girls. Even native Britons have a breaking point.

***

Tags: GUARDIAN MURDER RACISM RIOTS UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?
RickRobinson
Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts
Brett T.
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI
Brett T.
Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested
Amy Curtis
New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue Grateful Calvin
Advertisement