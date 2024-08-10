Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots Will Be LOCKED UP

It's been a banner week for the United Kingdom. Amid riots and protests over the stabbing of children at a Taylor Swift dance class (where three children died and several more were seriously wounded), UK law enforcement has tried to block non-UK IP addresses and threatened to extradite and imprison Americans for social media posts. The UK Secretary of State says those unhappy with unfettered migration (and the associated cultural fallout and crime) will be punished to the 'fullest extent' of the law for speaking out.

Now they've doubled down and it's a crime to even look at the riots. You don't have to be a participant in the riots, you don't have to post anything 'offensive' on social media. You just have to look.

Wow.

They're planning to drag you off the streets of the UK and imprison you instantly for ecen "looking at riots".



As @Keir_Starmer installs these dystopian measures, the legacy media and far left cheer on. pic.twitter.com/cqPnlQZB1A — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 10, 2024

The entire population of British citizens will be behind bars if this is the case.

So, why are these 👇guys not filling up the jail cells? 💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7aS381CCeI — 💙🇮🇱Am Yisrael Chai! (@dsisme48) August 10, 2024

We all know why.

This thread is likely illegal in the UK, and you may be arrested for sharing it.https://t.co/BlUBLF4GDK — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) August 10, 2024

Realize where the UK is, and what the Left would love to do here if given the chance.

This has gotten WAY out of hand. Who the f*ck do these people think they are?? You can't even LOOK at riots now?!



"Curious Observer." I'm sure the rape gangs have a lot of "curious observers" within them that don't get punished, and they are ACTUALLY committing a f*cking crime!… — VahallaAwaits (@ValhallaW8ing) August 10, 2024

And the government is just warming up.

Blimey, will there be a lot of people who will be arrested for looking at Ricky Jones when he called for people’s throats to be cut?

Do the people looking have to be laughing or can those frowning get a free pass?

It’s unworkable nonsense — Simon Lane MBE (@SimonLa23009813) August 10, 2024

It is, but they're still going to try.

so if you see a riot covers your eyes and run away?



UK gov lost all ability to criticize CCP... — Maleka Sadê Davis (@MalekaSade) August 10, 2024

It's like something straight out of 'Bird Box' -- look at your own peril.

From the birthplace of the Magna Carta and the common law to this... https://t.co/A3nAspMDd3 — Jessica Martinez 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JessicaFor56th) August 10, 2024

How far they've fallen.

wowsers what the heck is going on over the pond?? https://t.co/6VhKOoo5t7 — Induna (@FreeInduna) August 10, 2024

People are fed up with politicians allowing immigration from countries where those local values are incompatible with the British way of life. The stabbing at the Taylor Swift dance class was simply the last straw.

UK Update: You will be imprisoned if you even look at the rioters



Demonstrating is a human right and fundamental to a democracy



The Labour Party is now running a totalitarian regime #FreeUK https://t.co/KU2djYM96Y — Lisa (@Lisa9Sophia) August 10, 2024

They sure are. And the only way it ends is if voters remove them from office.