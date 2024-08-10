More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her...
Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Militar...
Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossing...
In a Case of 'What's Actually Weird' a Must-See Video Clip of Democratic...
Back to School Riots: Students for Justice in Palestine Instruct Chapters to Plan...
'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies
Photo ID Requirements Are Racist, Oppressive and Wrong... Unless It's for Entry to...
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical...
VIP: Walz's Legalization of Infanticide Disqualifies Him From Being a 'Folksy Father Figur...
Barbra Streisand Proves She Has ZERO Self-Awareness With Post About Trump and Media...
The Left's Low Opinion of Women (Who Vote Republican)
This Is ADORABLE: UK Police Commissioner Says They'll Extradite, Jail Americans for Social...
Since Nothing Matters, a Man Wins the Women's Boxing Gold Medal

Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots Will Be LOCKED UP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 10, 2024
ImgFlip

It's been a banner week for the United Kingdom. Amid riots and protests over the stabbing of children at a Taylor Swift dance class (where three children died and several more were seriously wounded), UK law enforcement has tried to block non-UK IP addresses and threatened to extradite and imprison Americans for social media posts. The UK Secretary of State says those unhappy with unfettered migration (and the associated cultural fallout and crime) will be punished to the 'fullest extent' of the law for speaking out.

Advertisement

Now they've doubled down and it's a crime to even look at the riots. You don't have to be a participant in the riots, you don't have to post anything 'offensive' on social media. You just have to look.

Wow.

The entire population of British citizens will be behind bars if this is the case.

We all know why.

Realize where the UK is, and what the Left would love to do here if given the chance.

Recommended

More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her Team
justmindy
Advertisement

And the government is just warming up.

It is, but they're still going to try.

It's like something straight out of 'Bird Box' -- look at your own peril.

How far they've fallen.

People are fed up with politicians allowing immigration from countries where those local values are incompatible with the British way of life. The stabbing at the Taylor Swift dance class was simply the last straw.

Advertisement

They sure are. And the only way it ends is if voters remove them from office.

Tags: ARREST FREE SPEECH LAW ENFORCEMENT RIOTS UK UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her Team
justmindy
CNN Cut Short Interview With Tim Walz's Ex Unit Commander Because of 'Technical Difficulties'
Doug P.
'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies
Doug P.
Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Military Service
Amy Curtis
Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
Doug P.
Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossings Are Illegal
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her Team justmindy
Advertisement