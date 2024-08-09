COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs

Apparently the UK police can't stand the justifiable criticisms they're getting for ignoring the violent, aggressive behavior of Muslim immigrants while arresting British citizens for 'offensive' Facebook posts.

Advertisement

They appear to have blocked all non-UK IPs from accessing their main website, police.uk.

The UK government has blocked American IPs from accessing https://t.co/rOotUVuCJm pic.twitter.com/cBX5VR9fsP — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 8, 2024

This post says American IPs, but it's all non-UK IPs.

I'm not in the US and I can't access it either. — tc 🔎 (@lifeEnjoyer2002) August 8, 2024

Good to know.

Everyone outside of the UK? — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 8, 2024

Apparently.

Blocked in Italy too pic.twitter.com/flNbZgLSIH — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) August 8, 2024

What are they afraid of? Being called out for their Orwellian-style fascism?

UK government hasn’t heard of VPN’s 😂, they think It’s 1994 😂😂 — Nourhan Beyrouti (@beyrouti) August 8, 2024

This writer checked her VPN, and with a location in the UK, you can circumvent the block.

Yup! Blocked. Welcome to 1984! — Mergirl (@Tickedoff007) August 9, 2024

Orwell's telling the UK to tap the brakes.

Seems to be a fast route to North Korean style government in the UK over the last few weeks. — WellKnitTech (@WellKnitTech) August 8, 2024

It sure does.

From 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'your Facebook posts hurt my feels' in 75 years.

How can they legally do that so quickly.

What if a person was witnessing a crime on a live feed like twitch, how would they get in touch. What a crazy bunch of people those cops are — Jude (@JudeStoness) August 8, 2024

A very good point. This seems unwise, unsafe, and probably illegal.

If VPNs manage to fool Netflix I have no doubt they will do the same with UK police departments. — Atlas (@francks) August 8, 2024

We have no doubt, too.

They're blocking all non-UK IPs.



They will eventually figure out which UK IP ranges the VPNs are accessing and block those as well, but for now you can still harass them with a VPN. — FlirtCheap 🇨🇱 (@Flirtcheap) August 8, 2024

They deserve everything that's coming their way.

The UK government doesn’t know how proxies work. https://t.co/XRX6kg3c3J — SuperTrucker 📦🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) August 9, 2024

Not surprising.

This is not a good sign. https://t.co/wcnQ577P2i — Jamie Bambrick (@j_bambrick) August 8, 2024

No, it's not.

Same:



The UK is isolating their citizens from Americans. This does not bode well for our brothers across the Pond. Be careful my oh so distant cousins. https://t.co/LwEs1vMuSj — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 8, 2024

Keep fighting this nonsense.

The UK is gone. https://t.co/0QfTlogeGS — Underboob Jess (@Buffbabe3) August 8, 2024

Sadly, this seems to be the case.

I see our police is a tad upset with Americans making fun of them https://t.co/UhhMKRfjHP — The Cartoon Loon (@TheCartoonLoon) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

If they didn't act like fascists, we wouldn't be making fun of them.

Blocked even on my clean residential Swedish IP.

Meanwhile, accessible with UK IP from a crappy VPN provider.

This isn't a cybersecurity defense issue. https://t.co/CGwpOqJnsY — LeShaque (@LeShaque) August 9, 2024

Nope. It's a 'hide what we're doing' issue.

Just a bit.

One thing to keep in mind here:

Every time politicians or the EU talked about mandatory internet ID's etc, the pitch was always "If you have done nothing wrong, you have nothing to hide" https://t.co/WMTdnJYdAn — Tiger General (@SplendidMaChao) August 9, 2024

They are doing wrong and are trying to hide it.