COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 09, 2024
Twitter

Apparently the UK police can't stand the justifiable criticisms they're getting for ignoring the violent, aggressive behavior of Muslim immigrants while arresting British citizens for 'offensive' Facebook posts.

Advertisement

They appear to have blocked all non-UK IPs from accessing their main website, police.uk

This post says American IPs, but it's all non-UK IPs.

Good to know.

Apparently.

What are they afraid of? Being called out for their Orwellian-style fascism?

This writer checked her VPN, and with a location in the UK, you can circumvent the block.

Orwell's telling the UK to tap the brakes.

It sure does.

From 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'your Facebook posts hurt my feels' in 75 years.

Advertisement

A very good point. This seems unwise, unsafe, and probably illegal.

We have no doubt, too.

They deserve everything that's coming their way.

Not surprising.

No, it's not.

Keep fighting this nonsense.

Sadly, this seems to be the case.

Advertisement

If they didn't act like fascists, we wouldn't be making fun of them.

Nope. It's a 'hide what we're doing' issue.

Just a bit.

They are doing wrong and are trying to hide it.

Tags: BLOCKED CENSORSHIP ENGLAND INTERNET POLICE UK

