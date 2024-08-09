COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs

Apparently the UK police can't stand the justifiable criticisms they're getting for ignoring the violent, aggressive behavior of Muslim immigrants while arresting British citizens for 'offensive' Facebook posts.
They appear to have blocked all non-UK IPs from accessing their main website, police.uk.
The UK government has blocked American IPs from accessing https://t.co/rOotUVuCJm pic.twitter.com/cBX5VR9fsP— Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 8, 2024
This post says American IPs, but it's all non-UK IPs.
I'm not in the US and I can't access it either.— tc 🔎 (@lifeEnjoyer2002) August 8, 2024
Good to know.
Everyone outside of the UK?— Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) August 8, 2024
Apparently.
Blocked in Italy too pic.twitter.com/flNbZgLSIH— Kaleb (@KalebPrime) August 8, 2024
What are they afraid of? Being called out for their Orwellian-style fascism?
UK government hasn’t heard of VPN’s 😂, they think It’s 1994 😂😂— Nourhan Beyrouti (@beyrouti) August 8, 2024
This writer checked her VPN, and with a location in the UK, you can circumvent the block.
Yup! Blocked. Welcome to 1984!— Mergirl (@Tickedoff007) August 9, 2024
Orwell's telling the UK to tap the brakes.
Seems to be a fast route to North Korean style government in the UK over the last few weeks.— WellKnitTech (@WellKnitTech) August 8, 2024
It sure does.
From 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'your Facebook posts hurt my feels' in 75 years.
How can they legally do that so quickly.— Jude (@JudeStoness) August 8, 2024
What if a person was witnessing a crime on a live feed like twitch, how would they get in touch. What a crazy bunch of people those cops are
Recommended
A very good point. This seems unwise, unsafe, and probably illegal.
If VPNs manage to fool Netflix I have no doubt they will do the same with UK police departments.— Atlas (@francks) August 8, 2024
We have no doubt, too.
They're blocking all non-UK IPs.— FlirtCheap 🇨🇱 (@Flirtcheap) August 8, 2024
They will eventually figure out which UK IP ranges the VPNs are accessing and block those as well, but for now you can still harass them with a VPN.
They deserve everything that's coming their way.
The UK government doesn’t know how proxies work. https://t.co/XRX6kg3c3J— SuperTrucker 📦🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) August 9, 2024
Not surprising.
This is not a good sign. https://t.co/wcnQ577P2i— Jamie Bambrick (@j_bambrick) August 8, 2024
No, it's not.
Same:— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 8, 2024
The UK is isolating their citizens from Americans. This does not bode well for our brothers across the Pond. Be careful my oh so distant cousins. https://t.co/LwEs1vMuSj
Keep fighting this nonsense.
The UK is gone. https://t.co/0QfTlogeGS— Underboob Jess (@Buffbabe3) August 8, 2024
Sadly, this seems to be the case.
I see our police is a tad upset with Americans making fun of them https://t.co/UhhMKRfjHP— The Cartoon Loon (@TheCartoonLoon) August 9, 2024
If they didn't act like fascists, we wouldn't be making fun of them.
Blocked even on my clean residential Swedish IP.— LeShaque (@LeShaque) August 9, 2024
Meanwhile, accessible with UK IP from a crappy VPN provider.
This isn't a cybersecurity defense issue. https://t.co/CGwpOqJnsY
Nope. It's a 'hide what we're doing' issue.
You peeved, bruv? https://t.co/xe5q8NwCai— MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 8, 2024
Just a bit.
One thing to keep in mind here:— Tiger General (@SplendidMaChao) August 9, 2024
Every time politicians or the EU talked about mandatory internet ID's etc, the pitch was always "If you have done nothing wrong, you have nothing to hide" https://t.co/WMTdnJYdAn
They are doing wrong and are trying to hide it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member