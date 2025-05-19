Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning, meme-loving friends of Twitchy! It's the day we love to hate. In fact, Monday is so lousy that the Biden White House and CNN would spend four years telling you it's the best weekday.
It's okay. We're gonna get through this doing what we do best … laughing.
Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from our Twitter/X feed this past week!
Weekend 😮😉 pic.twitter.com/pQpKZFeVdi— Memes (@m3m3s_007) May 18, 2025
We feel this one in our souls this week.
We're just going to charge headfirst into this Monday like …
It had to end there lolpic.twitter.com/i0vG4Wnrew— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 11, 2025
LOL! The dad's laugh at the end. 💀
Good morning, X. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Zln9bZm2pt— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) May 12, 2025
Whoa, Jimmy John's! Simmer down now! 😂
The reaction of that man in the back is priceless 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C02j1kYz2C— Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) May 11, 2025
Sometimes you just have to enjoy a fine Coke Noir.
May 11, 2025
HA! The struggle is real.
May 12, 2025
That man has the patience of Job. LOL.
May 12, 2025
HAHA.
It's the little things that matter pic.twitter.com/KzAhOWGhCV— De Christian Life (@DeChristianLife) May 14, 2025
We're gonna plead the fifth on this one. 😂
Morning. pic.twitter.com/pL4itoukTE— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 15, 2025
LOL!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) May 13, 2025
I'm dying!!!!!! This guy is spot on.
Good morning, and happy Tuesday to all you incredible patriots out there. Have a great day,
ummm hummmmm pic.twitter.com/mvfMRl3zJk
Bwahaha! He nailed it. His wife, trying to hold it together, was almost as funny as his impersonation. 😂
Good morning, X. 😁 pic.twitter.com/xLkLVFfIQ0— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) May 16, 2025
That's just cruel! 😂😂😂
Me and through every year of PE classes.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 15, 2025
I am orange cat. pic.twitter.com/nkPyHHBWiN
'I am orange cat.' HAHAHA!
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/wn66pRlcD1— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 16, 2025
That chicken's about to discover the colonel's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices the hard way.
Possibly the greatest single male athletic performance of all timepic.twitter.com/Lr64l9pqj5— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 18, 2025
Just try and top that! 😂
So Daffy Duck and Elmer— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 15, 2025
Fudd break into a distillery.
Daffy turns to Elmer and says: “Is this Whiskey?" Elmer says: "Yeth but not as whiskey as wobbing a bank!!"
Dad jokes for the win!
SERIOUSLY THOUGH 😭 pic.twitter.com/07WFPyGNqM— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 19, 2025
This is what it looks like when you start making payments on your Women's Studies degree from Stanford. 😂
Good morning ☕️ pic.twitter.com/QEnXYnZvB4— JC (@FederalistJC) May 16, 2025
LOL. Nice.
Rumack: You'd better tell the Captain we've got to land as soon as we can. This woman has to be gotten to a hospital.
Elaine Dickinson: A hospital? What is it?
Rumack: It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.
SERIOUSLY THOUGH 😭— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 19, 2025
And I only managed two bites of my entree 😭 pic.twitter.com/FiQJPVKn0Y
This is spot on. 😂
We love the folks at our local Mexican restaurant, but there is no way they're not laughing at us in the kitchen … 'These gringos haven't stopped eating cheeps for 45 minutos!'
May 14, 2025
LOL. We are way too amused by this.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O6ifk8hpbB— Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) May 19, 2025
Man's best fr … end table. 😂
May 18, 2025
The kids are like 'Hey, Grok, who is Sarah Connor?'
Truly and sincerely 🫶 pic.twitter.com/EL5gnqJ4ws— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) May 18, 2025
LOLOLOL! Dangit.
May 17, 2025
There is a 100% chance that this is true. 😂
We need a weather channel entirely hosted by middle-aged men who decided we're weather experts after we turned 40.
He did that woman so dirty😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6LXlqobXtW— Iyke (@currentiyke) May 17, 2025
We think she peaked at about seven Gs. 😂
May 14, 2025
It's funny but also painfully true.
May 17, 2025
You all knew a kid was hitting the roof within the first two seconds, right? 😂
May 19, 2025
You can eat a full meal just standing in the fridge door.
Liberals? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n9ELMmPQGK— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) May 19, 2025
LOLOLOL! The kid that said 'I'm cooked' is going to have to join a monastery. 😂😂😂
May 19, 2025
It's a wordless dad joke! We love it!
Just a stoned raccoon. pic.twitter.com/rip9rwAQIr— Klara (@klara_sjo) May 16, 2025
You didn't know the thing you needed most on a Monday morning would be a stoned raccoon, did you? 😂
May 19, 2025
Ha! There's definitely a groove every Monday.
May 19, 2025
HAHAHA!
Little man said hellcat so confidently 😄😂💀 pic.twitter.com/PwtIkhv3y3— Lucky_uwadin🥷🏾 (@lowkiii) May 15, 2025
Noodles! 😂
May 19, 2025
... and he entered the halls of his ancestors. LOL.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x5v1vaqfPZ— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) May 19, 2025
Guys watching this are thinking about where they can tie off the rope.
May 19, 2025
LOL.
︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ pic.twitter.com/icMbR7L6Vl— i like food (@messedupfoods) May 19, 2025
Bwahaha! We love a good grammar nerd joke.
As fortune would have it, the media coverup of the media coverup of the White House coverup of Jill Biden's coverup of Joe Biden's vegetative state brought us our classic clip of the week.
Christmas Vacation is one of the most quotable movies of all time, and this is one of many hilarious scenes.
https://t.co/FUOiGGMyyx pic.twitter.com/VzYylwO84N— Magills (@magills_) May 17, 2025
It's still funny after all these years.
'That it is, Edward. That it is, indeed.'
Good Friday Morning Fam! 💚☕️☕️☀️— Helen Wheels (@HelenWh04462719) May 16, 2025
Today IS a GREAT DAY to be Alive! ✨😊💫🎇 pic.twitter.com/phjdOuFVxu
Bwahaha!
Whatever this Monday brings you, hopefully it's better than picking up a random lady in the grocery store and squeezing the pee out of her.
Until we meme again …
