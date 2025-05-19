Monday Morning Meme Madness

Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 19, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Pfüderi from Pixabay)

Good morning, meme-loving friends of Twitchy! It's the day we love to hate. In fact, Monday is so lousy that the Biden White House and CNN would spend four years telling you it's the best weekday.

It's okay. We're gonna get through this doing what we do best … laughing.

Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we scoured from our Twitter/X feed this past week!

We feel this one in our souls this week.

We're just going to charge headfirst into this Monday like …

LOL! The dad's laugh at the end. 💀

Whoa, Jimmy John's! Simmer down now! 😂

Sometimes you just have to enjoy a fine Coke Noir.

HA! The struggle is real.

That man has the patience of Job. LOL.

HAHA.

We're gonna plead the fifth on this one. 😂

LOL!

Bwahaha! He nailed it. His wife, trying to hold it together, was almost as funny as his impersonation. 😂

That's just cruel! 😂😂😂

'I am orange cat.' HAHAHA!

That chicken's about to discover the colonel's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices the hard way.

Just try and top that! 😂

Dad jokes for the win!

This is what it looks like when you start making payments on your Women's Studies degree from Stanford. 😂

LOL. Nice.

Rumack: You'd better tell the Captain we've got to land as soon as we can. This woman has to be gotten to a hospital.

Elaine Dickinson: A hospital? What is it?

Rumack: It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now.

This is spot on. 😂

We love the folks at our local Mexican restaurant, but there is no way they're not laughing at us in the kitchen … 'These gringos haven't stopped eating cheeps for 45 minutos!'

LOL. We are way too amused by this.

Man's best fr … end table. 😂

The kids are like 'Hey, Grok, who is Sarah Connor?'

LOLOLOL! Dangit.

There is a 100% chance that this is true. 😂

We need a weather channel entirely hosted by middle-aged men who decided we're weather experts after we turned 40.

We think she peaked at about seven Gs. 😂

It's funny but also painfully true.

You all knew a kid was hitting the roof within the first two seconds, right? 😂

You can eat a full meal just standing in the fridge door.

LOLOLOL! The kid that said 'I'm cooked' is going to have to join a monastery. 😂😂😂

It's a wordless dad joke! We love it!

You didn't know the thing you needed most on a Monday morning would be a stoned raccoon, did you? 😂

Ha! There's definitely a groove every Monday.

HAHAHA!

Noodles! 😂

... and he entered the halls of his ancestors. LOL.

Guys watching this are thinking about where they can tie off the rope.

LOL.

Bwahaha! We love a good grammar nerd joke.

As fortune would have it, the media coverup of the media coverup of the White House coverup of Jill Biden's coverup of Joe Biden's vegetative state brought us our classic clip of the week.

Christmas Vacation is one of the most quotable movies of all time, and this is one of many hilarious scenes.

It's still funny after all these years.

'That it is, Edward. That it is, indeed.'

Bwahaha!

Whatever this Monday brings you, hopefully it's better than picking up a random lady in the grocery store and squeezing the pee out of her.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

