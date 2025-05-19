Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for...
The Real ‘Big Lie’: Scott Jennings Says Legacy Media and Dems Should Feel...
CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit
VIP
Trans Woman Helps Female Reverend in Queering the Church
Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen
Joy Reid’s Warns Project 2025 Is Meant to Elevate White Christian Men to...
No One Is Above the Law! US Attorney Alina Habba Lists Charges Against...
VIP
Democrats Do Not Get to Use Biden's Cancer As a Shield for Their...
Alexander Vindman Considering Run for Senate
Daily Beast: Pope 'Spurned' VP J.D. Vance by Giving Him a Private Audience...
Taylor Lorenz Calls the US and Israel Two of the Most Evil Countries
If Dems Thought Biden's Cancer News Would Alter Cover-Up Discourse, Replies to His...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Says Biden, Unlike Trump, Has Been Transparent About Health
OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals

Bad Optics: Kind, Decent, Loyal Joe Biden Plays With Granddaughter (Not That One)

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When this editor first scrolled past this picture, he mistakenly thought it was President Joe Biden holding up his granddaughter, Navy Joan. It took a second to settle in that "kind, decent, loyal" Biden only acknowledged the existence of his newest granddaughter after being pressured into it. Remember how he was Doctor Jill sat by the fireplace at Christmas and showed the stocking for all of the family members except her?

Advertisement

When the family finally came to a legal settlement with the mother of Hunter's daughter, one of the stipulations was that she never use the name Biden. Instead, they came to some ridiculous agreement where Navy Joan would be able to select one of her father's precious artworks each month, 'cause those are worth a lot of money now.

They didn't acknowledge that she even existed and have prohibited her from ever invoking the Biden name.

I'd rather see a picture of Donald Trump with Little X. Those two are a hoot.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Chris D. Jackson says he's a political strategist. We don't think he's a very good one if he thought this was a good photo to show Biden's loyalty.

***

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen
Brett T.
Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for Being Hospitalized
Warren Squire
CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit
Gordon K
The Real ‘Big Lie’: Scott Jennings Says Legacy Media and Dems Should Feel 'Shame' for the Biden Cover-Up
Warren Squire
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement