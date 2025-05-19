Bad Optics: Kind, Decent, Loyal Joe Biden Plays With Granddaughter (Not That One)

When this editor first scrolled past this picture, he mistakenly thought it was President Joe Biden holding up his granddaughter, Navy Joan. It took a second to settle in that "kind, decent, loyal" Biden only acknowledged the existence of his newest granddaughter after being pressured into it. Remember how he was Doctor Jill sat by the fireplace at Christmas and showed the stocking for all of the family members except her?

Advertisement

When the family finally came to a legal settlement with the mother of Hunter's daughter, one of the stipulations was that she never use the name Biden. Instead, they came to some ridiculous agreement where Navy Joan would be able to select one of her father's precious artworks each month, 'cause those are worth a lot of money now.

They didn't acknowledge that she even existed and have prohibited her from ever invoking the Biden name.

In a world full of Donalds, be a Joe.



Kind. Decent. Loyal.



That’s all. pic.twitter.com/hlTA4bxR21 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 19, 2025

I'd rather see a picture of Donald Trump with Little X. Those two are a hoot.

Not pictured: his granddaughter Navy, who he has refused to meet and only acknowledged once, under campaign pressure. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 19, 2025

Maybe he can acknowledge his granddaughter Navy before it's too late. Since he's so loyal and all. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 19, 2025

Weird how there are no pictures of his granddaughter Navy. Don’t you think? 🤔 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 19, 2025

You mean going to court to prevent a granddaughter from taking her rightful family name? — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 19, 2025

How many grandchildren does he have?



You sad little creature. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 19, 2025

Keep doing this, it’s great — Evan (@EvanMcM) May 19, 2025

Maybe one day he'll even meet the granddaughter whose name he refuses to speak — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) May 19, 2025

The Democrats have all the compassion of a troop of syphilitic Tasmanian devils. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 19, 2025

Which one Chris? We could do this all day. Both can be true. Don’t let your hate advance your judgement. pic.twitter.com/QkaBPIt95e — A Good Dad Talk (@AGoodDadTalk) May 19, 2025

You mean like this?? pic.twitter.com/Bcy4QYQvAV — Xplicit Ideation (@XplicitIdeation) May 19, 2025

That’s not the granddaughter he refuses to see. He’s such a fraud. — Eric Stewart (@ErixWay) May 19, 2025

Wow, that Navy is so cute. What a kind grandfather. — Political Winter (@PoliticalWinter) May 19, 2025

Chris D. Jackson says he's a political strategist. We don't think he's a very good one if he thought this was a good photo to show Biden's loyalty.

***